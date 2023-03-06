ACC basketball players will tell you it’s a new season when they get to the conference tournament. Coaches will say everyone’s record reverts to 0-0. And league officials will tout the parity that means anyone could win this week’s ACC tournament in Greensboro.

Sure, there are some clear favorites. The draw’s top four seeds all have double-byes into the quarterfinals and all earned that by playing well this regular season. At times this year, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest were all considered league title contenders.

Even stunningly-disappointing teams like Virginia Tech and Notre Dame could pick this week to finally deliver on their potential and disrupt the bracket.

It’s called March Madness for a reason, so here is one reason each team could win the ACC tournament championship.

15. Louisville: El Ellis

After a dreadful first season under coach Kenny Payne, one where all four of their wins came at home, the Cardinals are the longest of long shots to make a deep run in Greensboro. But El Ellis is the kind of guard who can carry a team to an upset or two. Ellis averaged 20.5 points and 4.4 assists in Louisville’s four victories, including ACC wins over Clemson and Georgia Tech.

14. Notre Dame: Age

Notre Dame didn’t give coach Mike Brey, who is stepping down after the season, a great regular season sendoff. But with six fifth-year players, including Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski, it did send him out a winner in his final home game, upsetting Pittsburgh on Wednesday. That group was clicking as the Irish opened 7-2, with a win over Michigan State, and could certainly put it together for one final week.

13. Georgia Tech: Progress

Coach Josh Pastner’s team, by his own assessment, is about a month behind schedule putting things together. And it went 0-4 against the teams on its side of the bracket. But the Yellow Jackets ended the regular season with three straight wins and victories in five of their last six. Better late than never.

12. Florida State: Cleveland rocks

The Seminoles struggled all year and limped to the finish line, dropping six of their last seven games. But in the second half of the lone victory, their road upset of rival Miami, they showed what they’re capable off. They outscored the Hurricanes 54-30, shooting 67%, to earn a one-point victory. Matthew Cleveland scored 18 of his 20 points after the break.

11. Virginia Tech: Magic Mike

The Hokies are the ACC’s defending tournament champions. That was coach Mike Young’s sixth conference tournament title, having led Wofford to five championships in the Southern Conference tournament. Virginia Tech has been one of the ACC’s biggest disappointments this season, but with veterans including Justyn Mutts and Hunter Cattoor and the addition of transfer Grant Basile, they could recapture what they had last March.

10. Boston College: Postage

Quentin Post returned to action on Dec. 28 against Syracuse. After four games coming off the bench, working himself back into form, the 7-foot stretch center was back to being a lineup regular – and the Eagles, who started ACC play 2-4, went 7-6 from that point on, before losing Saturday to Georgia Tech when Post suffered an injury in the opening minutes. If he’s healthy, he’s a matchup nightmare.

9. Wake Forest: Time travel

The Demon Deacons opened the season 14-5 and won six of their first eight ACC games, including victories over Duke and Clemson. They finished the year going 4-8, ending things with back-to-back losses to Boston College and Syracuse. Guard Damari Monsanto’s season-ending injury undeniably impacted Wake, but – behind the play of Tyree Appleby – if it can get back to its early-season form, it could be dangerous in Greensboro.

8. Syracuse: Defense

Defense? The Orange were abysmal on that end of the floor this season, a big reason it posted a mediocre 10-10 mark in league play. But, preparing for Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone in the back-to-back-to-back setting of a conference tournament can be challenging and Syracuse has the pieces to put together a great defensive stretch, even if it hasn’t showed the ability to do so. Led by Jesse Edwards, it’s blocking a league-high five shots per game and its 7.3 steals per game, led by Judah Mintz, ranks second.

7. North Carolina: The draw

The Tar Heels opened the season ranked No. 1 in the country after returning almost everyone from its national runner-up team, including dominating low-post force Armando Bacot. Instead, they’re an NCAA tournament bubble team going to Greensboro desperate for resume-building victories. The bracket works in Carolina’s favor. It’s 4-1 against the teams it could possibly face on its side, with February wins over both Clemson and Virginia.

6. North Carolina State: Balance

The Wolfpack may have the ACC’s best combination offense and defense backcourt, with Terquavion Smith, Jarkel Joiner and Casey Morsell. The emergence of massive low-post force D.J. Burns has brought a true inside-out aspect to State’s attack. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound Burns has to be reckoned with near the basket, but he’s a deft passer out of double-teams. All four of those players are averaging double figures.

5. Pittsburgh: Toughness

The Panthers can do all the things good teams do in March – and they do it with toughness. They can get to the rim, draw fouls, rebound and defend. Throw in Blake Hinson’s ability to knock down 3-pointers when Jamarius Burton drives and kicks it out, and it’s easy to see how Pittsburgh had three winning streaks of five games or more this season.

4. Duke: Momentum

The Blue Devils are the ACC’s hottest team, ending the regular-season with six straight wins, including topping North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday. Freshmen Kyle Filipowski, Dereck Lively, Mark Mitchell and Dariq Whitehead have hit their stride and junior Jeremy Roach is as good a floor leader as there is in the league.

3. Clemson: Desperation

The Tigers, despite 22 wins and a 14-6 ACC record, are widely considered an NCAA tournament bubble team as they head to Greensboro. Veterans who have been building toward this moment, including PJ Hall, Hunter Tyson and Chase Hunter, will do whatever it takes to prevent that bubble from bursting, making them extra dangerous in the conference tournament.

2. Virginia: Vegas, baby

UVa showed the nation just how good it can be when it’s defending at a high level and knocking down its outside shots. It did that in wins over Baylor and Illinois. In recent weeks, the 3-point shot has abandoned the Cavaliers. But with its defense back to playing at a high level, if Virginia finds its shooting touch, it is more than capable of winning three straight games and cutting down the nets.

1. Miami: Scoring

You can’t win if you don’t score. And the Hurricanes have put up at least 76 points in each of their final nine games, winning eight of those. Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller combine to score over 31 points per game, and Norchad Ormier is averaging a double-double. In 2013, coach Jim Larranaga led Miami to both the ACC’s regular season crown and tournament championship. He certainly has the parts to do that again, especially offensively.

