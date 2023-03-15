ORLANDO, Fla. – Ben Vander Plas won’t be playing in this year’s NCAA tournament, but his mustachioed likeness will grace a special March Madness version of Pringles’ cans.

Vander Plas, who suffered a fractured right hand in practice before the ACC tournament, is one of three college basketball players featured on a limited-edition "Pringles March Mustache Collection,” the brand announced.

Vander Plas and his fashionable facial hair are joined by Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Duke’s Dariq Whitehead, a tribute – of sorts – to the potato chip brand’s mustached logo, Mr. P.

Noticeably absent from Pringles’ lineup? VCU star David Shriver and his mustache and man-bun combination.

Vander Plas, a graduate transfer from Ohio, was averaging 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game before undergoing season-ending surgery on Monday.

Pringles isn't the first NIL deal Vander Plas has benefited from this season. Tuesday, he tweeted a commercial for Pardon My Cheesesteak, a national brand. Earlier this season, Vander Plas launched a line of apparel featuring his headband and mustached likeness.

“My mustache has always been part of my identity,” Timme said in a release from Pringles. “It's amazing to see the facial fuzz trend catch the attention of one of the most beloved 'stache'd sporting brands.”

As for the Cavs, they'll tip off the tournament on Thursday afternoon, hoping that once they pop, they don't stop, at least until the Final Four in Houston.

Photos from the UVa men's basketball season