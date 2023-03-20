David Teel Follow David Teel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Welcome to a Sweet 16 that includes as many teams from the Ivy League and Conference USA as the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12. And welcome to a Sweet 16 that could produce the first Final Four since 1990 not to include a past national champion.

Yes, it was that kind of opening weekend for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and barring prescient hunches on Fairleigh Dickinson, Princeton, Furman and Florida Atlantic, chances are your bracket is tattered.

But that’s no reason to tune out. Instead, pick a new Final Four and settle in for the eight regional semifinals and four finals on tap Thursday through Sunday.

NEW BLOOD: Last season’s Final Four of Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and Villanova was impeccably pedigreed, each of the programs owning at least three national titles. With only four past champions — Michigan State, UCLA, Connecticut and Arkansas — among this year’s Sweet 16, the national semifinals in Houston could well be the polar opposite.

The latter three of those past tournament winners are clustered in the West Regional with Gonzaga, so the Zags would need to prevail there. But with a consensus All-American in forward Drew Timme and a coach who has guided the program to eight consecutive Sweet 16s in Mark Few, don’t be surprised if Gonzaga advances.

Michigan State is a tempting choice in the East Regional, if only because Spartans coach Tom Izzo’s eight Final Fours rank fifth all-time, behind Mike Krzyzewski’s 13, John Wooden’s 12, Dean Smith’s 11 and Roy Williams’ nine. But Michigan State’s semifinal opponent, Kansas State, boasts first-team All-Big 12 selections in forward Keyontae Johnson and guard Markquis Nowell.

That survivor then encounters either upstart Florida Atlantic or rugged Tennessee. The Vols, who lead the nation in defensive efficiency, manhandled Duke on Saturday — much of their roster would be comfortable playing SEC football — and figure to replicate that approach against FAU.

The most recent Final Four absent a past champion was in Denver in 1990 with Nevada-Las Vegas, Duke, Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

CONFERENCE CALL: The first weekend was rough on the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12. They combined for 17 tournament bids and are left with one each: Miami, Michigan State and UCLA.

Conversely, FAU is Conference USA’s first regional semifinalist since Memphis in 2009, and Princeton is the Ivy League’s first since Cornell in 2010.

Princeton is the third No. 15 regional seed in as many years to reach the Sweet 16, following Oral Roberts in 2021 and St. Peter’s last season, but the Tigers’ path in the South bracket is thorny. The Big East’s Creighton looms in the semifinals, followed by either Alabama or San Diego State, both ranked among the top five nationally in defensive efficiency.

First-weekend disappointments have become familiar for the Atlantic 10 and Colonial Athletic Association. Dayton in 2014 is the A-10’s last Sweet 16 team, while no CAA squad has reached the round of 32 since Virginia Commonwealth University in 2012.

Miami’s victory Sunday night over Indiana extends the ACC’s unprecedented streak of consecutive tournaments with at least one Sweet 16 team to 43. Moreover, it affirms the wizardry of 73-year-old coach Jim Larrañaga, a former University of Virginia assistant to Terry Holland.

Prior to Larrañaga’s 2011 arrival, the Hurricanes had reached one regional semi in their history. This is their fourth, and second straight, under Larrañaga, whose guidance of George Mason to the 2006 Final Four introduced him to a broader audience

A No. 5 seed, Miami joins Nos. 1, 2 and 3 — Houston, Texas and Xavier — for a chalky Midwest Regional. This is also the only regional with four top-15 offenses, so buckle up. Double-digit leads won’t be safe with elite guards such as Miami’s Isaiah Wong, Houston’s Marcus Sasser, Texas’ Marcus Carr and Xavier’s Souley Boum.

BRACKET MULLIGAN: Three of my original Final Four — Arizona, Duke and Kansas — were toast by Saturday night. Only Texas remains. So what follows is surely doomed.

EAST: Tennessee defeats FAU and Kansas State to reach its first Final Four.

SOUTH: Alabama beats San Diego State and Creighton, giving the SEC two Final Four rookies.

MIDWEST: Texas survives Xavier and Houston to earn interim coach Rodney Terry the full-time gig.

WEST: Gonzaga dismisses UCLA and UConn, assuring the tournament a first-time champion.

