Marcus Tsohonis, against Duquesne, heated back up for VCU

“J-Nunn!” Marcus Tsohonis shouted midway through the first half of VCU’s game against Duquesne on Saturday.

Tsohonis had leaked out to the left corner on a Rams possession, all by himself, lost in the shuffle by the Duquesne defense in the midst of a pair of screens set for Jayden Nunn.

Tsohonis wasn’t going to let the opportunity pass, and called out to Nunn for the ball. Nunn fired it to Tsohonis in the corner as the Dukes’ Primo Spears frantically rushed over to close out. But the shot was good.

For Tsohonis, it was the start of a productive evening, a bounce back to the shooting stride he hit last month.

The 6-3 junior guard, a transfer from Washington, finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and 4 of 8 overall from the field, for 11 points. And his impact equated to a box plus/minus of plus-15, the highest of any Rams player in their 71-62 victory.

"We need the big shots,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “And he makes shots.”