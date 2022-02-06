Marcus Tsohonis, against Duquesne, heated back up for VCU

“J-Nunn!” Marcus Tsohonis shouted midway through the first half of VCU’s game against Duquesne on Saturday.
Tsohonis had leaked out to the left corner on a Rams possession, all by himself, lost in the shuffle by the Duquesne defense in the midst of a pair of screens set for Jayden Nunn.
Tsohonis wasn’t going to let the opportunity pass, and called out to Nunn for the ball. Nunn fired it to Tsohonis in the corner as the Dukes’ Primo Spears frantically rushed over to close out. But the shot was good.
For Tsohonis, it was the start of a productive evening, a bounce back to the shooting stride he hit last month.
The 6-3 junior guard, a transfer from Washington, finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and 4 of 8 overall from the field, for 11 points. And his impact equated to a box plus/minus of plus-15, the highest of any Rams player in their 71-62 victory.
"We need the big shots,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “And he makes shots.”
Tsohonis also played 18:21, his most minutes since the Rams’ game at St. Bonaventure on Jan. 14 (24 minutes). That game was the last in a six-game stretch during which Tsohonis shot 57.1% (16 of 28) from 3-point range, taking advantage of the off-the-ball role that has materialized for him since point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. returned to the lineup in December.
But, in Tsohonis’ last four games entering Saturday, he was a combined 0 of 6 from deep. He missed the Jan. 22 Saint Joseph’s game while dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness.
Tsohonis averaged 10.5 minutes played during that recent four-game stretch, but averaged 17.8 minutes in the hot six-game-stretch that preceded it.
Rhoades said Saturday that the biggest thing for Tsohonis is that he contributes from a defensive perspective. He’s been assimilating this season to the Rams’ aggressive style from a 2-3 zone system he played in at Washington.
And Rhoades, besides what he described as a “bonehead fifth foul” that Tsohonis committed deep in the backcourt with 53.8 seconds to play, thought Tsohonis was locked in defensively on Saturday.
He also scored back-to-back baskets, the second a 3, in an important sequence down the stretch to turn a 3-point VCU lead into an 8-point one with 6:14 to play.
Tsohonis’ shooting ability could make him an X-factor for VCU down the stretch, and Rhoades said he’ll play more and more because the Rams need that offensive acumen.
“That's great for his confidence,” Rhoades said of Tsohonis’ productivity Saturday. “That's great for all of us, to have confidence in him."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr