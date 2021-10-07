Marshall Gill (West Point High) feels 'It's an honor' to be trusted at left tackle in VMI's Air Raid

The quarterback’s value cannot be overestimated in VMI’s Air Raid offense. He handles the ball every play, commonly runs it, and the Keydets throw often. Next on the list may be the left tackle, who safeguards the QB’s blind side.

This is why Marshall Gill, a graduate of West Point High, feels so strongly about being in command where he has started for four seasons.

“It’s an honor to be able to be trusted in that position,” said Gill, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior. “If someone else doesn’t do their job, it can be covered up. If the left tackle doesn’t do the job, someone could get seriously hurt. I take a lot of pride in keeping my guys upright and protected.”

Gill, a first team All-Southern Conference selection following the spring-semester season, didn’t think he’d be playing offense in college. Gill believed defensive line fit him. But there was an O-line need Gill filled soon after arriving in Lexington.

Saturday at VMI’s Foster Stadium on Family Weekend, the Keydets (3-2, 1-1 SoCon) will lean hard on Gill and the rest of the program’s offensive linemen to loosen things up against Chattanooga (2-2, 1-0 SoCon), which was picked atop the league’s preseason poll and features the conference’s best defense.