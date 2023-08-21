Hampden-Sydney football coach Marty Favret announced Sunday night that this will be his final season guiding the Tigers. He has led the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference program for 23 years.

Favret is the all-time winningest coach in program history. Under him, the Tigers have gone 145-86. He led H-SC to 15 winning seasons and five ODAC championships (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014). His Tigers have advanced to the Division III playoffs six times.

"For nearly a quarter century, I've had the best job in college football,” Favret said in a school statement. “When I took the job, I had no idea how passionate the alumni base and Hampden-Sydney community were, and they have been instrumental in our success and ability to run a first class program.

"Awaiting grandchild number two in December, I am ready to focus my time on something other than 'third and five.'”

Favret’s teams had 10 eight-win seasons, including one 10-win season, and three nine-win seasons. Under Favret, the Tigers became a very efficient and productive passing team, among the best in Division III.

H-SC last posted a winning record in a full season in 2017, though Favret's Tigers have finished around .500 most years since, with winning ODAC marks.

Before being named H-SC coach on December 30, 1999, Favret was offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Catholic. The native of Washington, D.C., at Catholic directed some of the most effective offenses in Division III.

This season's Tigers open against visiting Wabash on Sept. 2 and close against rival Randolph-Macon Nov. 11 in Ashland.

According to the school’s director of athletics, Chad Eisele, H-SC will conduct a national search for its new head coach.

Note: Randolph-Macon is the heavy favorite to repeat as champion of the ODAC, per voting by league coaches in the ODAC preseason poll - 1. Randolph-Macon (7 first-place votes), 49 pts; 2. Bridgewater (1), 39 pts; 3. Washington and Lee, 37 pts; 4. Shenandoah, 31 pts; 5, Hampden-Sydney, 29 pts; 6. Averett, 15 pts;, t7. Ferrum, 12 pts.; t7. Guilford, 12 pts.

