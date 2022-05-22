Maryland denies UVA lacrosse revenge, and a shot at a three-peat, in NCAA blowout

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Virginia lacrosse had two months to stew over an 11-goal regular-season loss to Maryland back in March. This one, they’re stuck with until next season.

Senior midfielder Anthony DeMaio scored three goals in the first quarter to send the undefeated Terrapins – the No. 1 overall seed – to an 18-9 win in the quarterfinals of the NCAA men's lacrosse tournament Sunday at Ohio State.

All-American Logan Wisnauskas added three goals – moving into second all-time in program history – and two assists as Maryland advanced to the semifinals, Saturday against Princeton in East Hartford, Conn.

Rutgers and Cornell play in the other semifinal.

The Cavaliers’ quest for a third straight national title died Sunday in front of just 3,684 fans – and more than 100,000 empty seats – at drab, gray Ohio Stadium, ending UVA’s championship reign at 1,090 days.

Senior midfielder Jeff Conner scored three goals and had an assist, and freshman midfielder Griffin Schutz and junior attack Payton Cormier each added two scores and an assist for the Cavaliers, who had won nine straight NCAA tournament games.

Virginia (12-4) had eliminated Maryland from the past two NCAA lacrosse tournament, as it won back-to-back national titles. Last year, UVA’s one-goal victory in the title game ended the Terrapins’ quest for an undefeated season.

There was no denying them this time, as the Cavaliers suffered their most lopsided NCAA tournament loss since a 19-7 defeat against Johns Hopkins in 2015.

Schutz gave Virginia a 1-0 lead 3:48 into the game, but DeMaio answered.

And answered. And answered.

Maryland (16-0) led 4-1 after one quarter and went to the locker room up 9-4 at halftime.

The second half offered more of the painful same for UVA. Wisnauskas scored his three goals in the third quarter as Maryland led by as many as 10. It ended the period up 15-7.

During the week, UVA coach Lars Tiffany called Maryland the best passing team he’d seen, and the Terrapins backed up their opponent’s high praise.

Maryland’s defense, sometimes overlooked because of its prolific offense, stifled UVA stars Connor Shellenberger and Matt Moore. Neither scored in the first half and Shellenberger managed just four shots in the game against the stifling Terrapins’ backline.