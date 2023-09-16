COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Virginia scored touchdowns on its first two possessions Friday night at Maryland. Everything that offensive coordinator Des Kitchings drew up, including a first-snap flea-flicker, worked, and rookie quarterback Anthony Colandrea was again dialed in.

The Cavaliers’ good vibes lasted 13 seconds.

That’s how long Braeden Wisloski needed to return a kickoff 98 yards, halving UVa’s advantage and starting a deluge that lasted the remainder of the evening.

The Cavaliers are 0-3 for the first time since 2016, a season in which they finished 2-10, and avoiding a similar plight will be difficult given the schedule and this roster’s limitations.

That a special teams gaffe ignited Virginia’s demise was somehow fitting. The kicking game has been a mess throughout Tony Elliott’s 13-game head-coaching tenure — last week’s breakdown against James Madison was a blocked punt for touchdown — and coordinator Keith Gaither needs to unearth some answers in a hurry.

“We’ve got to take more pride in special teams,” Elliott said. “... I’ve got to go back and evaluate everything. ... It’s on me. I’ll get it fixed.”

The unexpected component of this staggering start is the Cavaliers’ defense.

Virginia was exponentially better on that side of the ball in 2022, a credit to coordinator John Rudzinski, his staff and their players. The departures of All-ACC cornerbacks Anthony Johnson (NFL) and Fentrell Cypress (transfer to Florida State) were significant, but so was the return of the team’s top seven defensive linemen.

Yet in setbacks to Tennessee, JMU and Maryland, the Cavaliers have been equally vulnerable to the run and pass. Compounding their issues, they have one takeaway on the season, a recovered fumble against the Vols in the opener.

Rudzinski said Virginia needs to “finish on the football” better and force quarterbacks into more “bad decisions.” Improved tackling in space also would help.

Last season, Virginia yielded 4.97 yards per play. This year’s mean is 6.39, and Maryland averaged 7.56.

Last season, the Cavaliers allowed a respectable 24 points per game. Now the average is a staggering 42.3, albeit against opponents who entered Saturday undefeated.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, receiver Jeshaun Jones and a deep running back room make Maryland (3-0) dangerous on offense, but the defense has plenty of holes, and neither interior line is overpowering.

Yet after bolting to the 14-0 lead, the Cavaliers failed to score on their final 10 drives, four of which ended with Colandrea turnovers. He threw interceptions on three consecutive fourth-quarter passes and then lost a fumble.

Colandrea showed considerable upside and moxie against JMU and again Friday. But there’s a reason transfer Tony Muskett won the job during preseason, not the least of which is experience.

Muskett continues to nurse the left shoulder he injured versus Tennessee — Elliott said he was available Friday for “emergency” duty — and Colandrea continues his occasionally painful on-the-job training.

Three plays after completing a 25-yard pass to Malik Washington to convert a third-and-23, and with Virginia 12 yards away from a tying touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Colandrea forced a ball to Washington in the right corner of the end zone.

Tarheeb Still intercepted the pass, and Maryland promptly drove 80 yards for a 28-14 lead, part of a five-touchdowns-in-six-possessions stretch that exposed UVa’s defense and removed the drama from this first clash of former conference rivals in a decade.

Time was when Maryland and Virginia were not only ACC colleagues but also frequent end-of-year opponents. But realignment has doomed many a rivalry, and when the Terps moved to the Big Ten in 2014, this series, staged 78 times and annually since 1957, vanished.

In fact, if you’re wondering when the relentless drumbeat surrounding the ACC’s financial challenges first resonated, look no further than Maryland’s late-2013 revelation that it was Big Ten-bound.

The Terps were among the ACC’s seven founding schools in May 1953, and while charter member South Carolina withdrew in a snit over rules 18 years later, Maryland was the first to bail for money. The “revenue gap” between the ACC and the richer Big Ten and SEC was born and shows no signs of abating.

But Big Ten membership has not been a College Park cure-all.

Only once since have the football Terps registered more than seven victories. Not once have they managed a winning conference record, and their aggregate league mark since bolting the ACC is 23-52.

Virginia’s 29-43 league record during the same span is better, but the Cavaliers' trajectory is decidedly southbound.

