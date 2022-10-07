Mateo Jackson, a former Hermitage star, the 'unsung hero' of JMU's linebacker corps

Over the summer, a couple of weeks into James Madison’s offseason conditioning program, strength coach Derek Owings reached out to linebacker Mateo Jackson with a request.

Jackson, a former star at Hermitage High in Henrico, hadn’t done anything wrong per se. But what Owings wanted from Jackson, now a fifth-year senior, was for him to take more of a vocal approach to his leadership.

“Because, up until that point, I had just been more of a lead-by-action kind of guy,” Jackson said Wednesday. “Because I didn’t necessarily feel I had that role yet, to be a vocal leader.”

Even when Jackson was younger, with a string of talented older linebackers ahead of him, he was a player teammates went to to ask questions because of his sharp understanding of the Dukes’ defense.

But now it’s Jackson who’s the most experienced member of JMU’s linebacker corps, and being more of an outspoken leader is a role he has shouldered with effectiveness. So much so that he has become someone fellow linebacker Taurus Jones described as the “unsung hero” of the linebacker group for JMU (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt), which travels to play Arkansas State (2-3, 1-1) Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in a game that will be broadcast on NFL Network.

“I’ve really seen him mature through the years,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of Jackson. “He’s really a smart football player, and he gives great effort. Loves playing the game. So I think when guys see that on the field, and a guy represents himself a certain way, the younger guys tend to gravitate toward a guy like that.”

At Hermitage, Jackson was a first-team Times-Dispatch All-Metro pick as both a junior and a senior. At JMU, he touched the field and made an impact early — he had a career-high five tackles in his first collegiate game, at N.C. State, in September 2018. He finished the season with 19 total tackles, the most of any Dukes true freshman that year.

But Jackson admits he envisioned the course of his career going differently than it has ultimately gone. He has played regularly the past five seasons— on special teams in addition to defense. But he’s never been a starter.

For someone who, at Hermitage, never had to worry about coming off the field, that was an adjustment. It was hard at first, he said. But the acceptance of his piece of the pie is something that pushed him to mature.

“Just helped me to mature into a better young man myself, today,” Mateo said. “And just being able to take every situation that comes at me and try to find something positive out of it. Because it’s easy to look at the negative side when things aren’t going your way.”

Former JMU linebackers in the program like Kelvin Azanama (Monacan), Dimitri Holloway, Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and Landan Word were guidance for Jackson when he was younger, examples of the day-to-day requirements to be a great player — the “pro mentality,” Jackson said.

Now it’s Jackson who’s serving as the voice for linebackers like Jones and Jailin Walker (Varina). Jones and Walker, both sophomores, are the Dukes’ starters at the position this year.

"Me and Jailin, we're getting a lot of coverage right now,” Jones said, of the attention their standout play this year has brought. “But ’Teo, he's really the unsung hero, I'll say. Because, in the film room and being on the sideline, he just tells us things to look out for. “

Jackson, who had a career-high 25 tackles last season, tied his single-game career high with five tackles in JMU’s 32-28 win at Appalachian State on Sept. 24. He, in that game, got on the field next to Jones and Walker within a run-stopping, three-linebacker package JMU put in place. JMU’s base scheme is a 4-2-5, with two linebackers on the field at a time.

“He plays with 110% effort all the time,” JMU tight end Drew Painter said of Jackson.

The Dukes lead the nation in total defense, limiting opponents to 217.5 yards per game.

What stands out to Jackson about Arkansas State’s offense is the unit’s speed. Quarterback James Blackman, who began his career at Florida State, is in his second year with the Red Wolves. He’s averaging 242.4 passing yards. Running back Brian Sneed leads all Red Wolves with six touchdowns.

But, to Jackson, the counter to Arkansas State’s speed is the Dukes’ own speed on defense. They can fly around just as much, he said.

And Jackson, whether a contributor on the field or an adviser on the sideline, will be playing his part. It’s a position he’s embraced.

“It’s kind of like something that you kind of work for,” Jackson said, of his role. “To have everybody come to you, asking you questions. … It just feels like my time is here.”