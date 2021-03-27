Matt Doherty chats his new book, and life lessons from a career in hoops

Former North Carolina standout and head coach Matt Doherty discusses his tournament memories, learning from Dean Smith, practicing against Michael Jordan and his new book: Rebound: From Pain to Passion - Leadership Lessons Learned.
Question: I imagine this time of the year brings back a lot of memories of playing at UNC?
Answer: It was the time of my life to be able to play college basketball at the University of North Carolina. It was a dream come true. I was with great players every year. I just looked at this last night, every year we were a number one or two seed.
Question: What was it like to lose the championship game your first year and then to turn around and make it back to win it all the following year against Georgetown?
Answer: I remember being in the locker room after the game in 1981 with coach (Dean) Smith.
We had just lost to Indiana with Isaiah Thomas and coach (Bob) Knight and he said, you know, you've got three more cracks at this. We knew we were good. I mean, we had everybody. We had three starters back and I was the sixth man. Then I started my sophomore year and then we brought in this guy named Michael Jordan, who wasn't too bad. (says laughing) So we had everybody back. We had a lot of confidence. We knew we were good. We weren't a deep team. We needed to stay healthy but we, we kind of had an expectation of confidence but yet a businesslike approach that we knew what we had to do.
Question: What was tougher: being coached by Dean Smith or practicing against Michael Jordan?
Answer: Tougher?! (says with a laugh) Coach Smith, I wouldn't call him tough. He was demanding and had high expectations. But nobody wanted to guard Michael Jordan. One-on-one in a sideline or a defensive drill. That was tougher because then you had to deal with the wrath of your teammates in the locker room after practice when he dunked on you.
Question: What did Coach Smith not only teach you about basketball but about life?
Answer: So many things. He was truly a teacher and mentor. He was a Christian. Just the way he treated people, the way he looked out for teammates and the less fortunate.
You would learn about proper English. I mean, you're in a film session and he'll be describing a defense and he's saying that the player that's “farthest” away and he'll stop and ask, you know why I use “farthest” instead of “furthest.”
None of us knew. He said because far deals with distance and I've never forgotten that.
Question: Why name the book Rebound: From Pain to Passion?
Answer: Because, when I failed as a head coach, I got fired. I was forced to resign at North Carolina. My leadership was questioned in a public manner and I fell from the top of the mountain. I was the National Coach of the Year at the University of North Carolina and in two years I was forced to resign. I needed to rebound from that and rebound and learn that it was the pain of losing my job and then questioning my leadership to going on a leadership journey and studying at places like Wharton and the Darden school and working with executive coaches, became my passion to learn about leadership and teacher leadership. You know, a lot of people fail. Coaches lose games. Coaches lose jobs. People lose jobs. How do you bounce back from that? I think athletics really teaches you how to do that because we're used to failing, you know, we lose games all the time.
I think that's the most powerful thing we can do when we feel like we've gotten betrayed or got screwed out of a job or whatever the terms you want to use is to learn how to forgive.
I think sometimes we're the hardest on ourselves and we can beat ourselves up. You know, you beat yourself up and you realize the loss you had. You really need to forgive yourself and say, “Hey, I was human. I made some mistakes, learn from them and hopefully grow from them”.