Matt Doherty chats his new book, and life lessons from a career in hoops

Question: What was tougher: being coached by Dean Smith or practicing against Michael Jordan?

Answer: Tougher?! (says with a laugh) Coach Smith, I wouldn't call him tough. He was demanding and had high expectations. But nobody wanted to guard Michael Jordan. One-on-one in a sideline or a defensive drill. That was tougher because then you had to deal with the wrath of your teammates in the locker room after practice when he dunked on you.

Question: What did Coach Smith not only teach you about basketball but about life?

Answer: So many things. He was truly a teacher and mentor. He was a Christian. Just the way he treated people, the way he looked out for teammates and the less fortunate.

You would learn about proper English. I mean, you're in a film session and he'll be describing a defense and he's saying that the player that's “farthest” away and he'll stop and ask, you know why I use “farthest” instead of “furthest.”

None of us knew. He said because far deals with distance and I've never forgotten that.

Question: Why name the book Rebound: From Pain to Passion?