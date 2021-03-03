Matt Moore, No. 8 UVA lacrosse get back on track against No. 19 High Point

“Rode stepped up,” said senior defender Kyle Kology. “If we didn’t have Rode in goal, I don’t know if we hold them. He really stood on his head, not just in the fourth quarter, but the entire game.”

Rode had missed two games and returned to action at No. 7 Syracuse, where he was shaky in the first half before getting in gear after the break. Wednesday, he was good from start to finish.

“Alex Rode was fantastic,” said Tiffany. “He’s back. He’s in great form. Boy, were we leaning on him those last five, six minutes.”

The same was true of Kology. Tasked with checking High Point star Asher Nolting, Kology stifled the Panthers’ leading scorer and forced him into five turnovers. Nolting finished with a goal and two assists, his only score coming when UVA was playing short-handed with Kology in the penalty box.

Peter Garno scored twice for the Cavaliers, and freshman Connor Shellenberger added a goal and three assists.