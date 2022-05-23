Matured VCU baseball team rolling into A-10 tournament on 11-game win streak

After VCU walked off in the 12th inning to beat Georgetown last week, coach Shawn Stiffler reflected on how he feels the Rams are growing up as a team, right before his eyes.

In 2021, VCU recorded what was among the best seasons in program history, winning the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and the A-10 tournament and making the program’s 12th NCAA tournament appearance — on the back of a program-record 22-game win streak.

But heading into this year, half of the team was new. Stiffler emphasized before the season that this year’s team had to turn the page from last year’s success and find its own way to win.

This year’s team is doing just that. It started with the Rams’ confident stable of arms — they laid the bedrock for the growth that’s blossomed in the lineup.

“We’re just at the point now where if we lose, we lose to the other team. We’re not beating ourselves nearly as much as we were early,” Stiffler said after the Georgetown game..

Losing hasn't been an issue of late. VCU hasn’t lost in more than two weeks. Now the Rams (36-18, 19-5 A-10) roll into the A-10 tournament as the No. 2 seed.

Their growth will be put to the test in the back yard of regular-season champion Davidson (42-11, 20-4). If VCU can continue its winning streak this week, it would result in its first back-to-back conference tournament championships since 2002-03, when the Rams won the Colonial Athletic Association tournament in consecutive years.

The Rams open play in the double-elimination A-10 tournament against No. 7 seed Richmond (26-24, 11-13) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Davidson’s Wilson Field.

“We feel a lot of confidence coming in,” VCU right-hander Edwin Serrano said Monday. “But we really try not to think about streaks. We're just playing the game, how we're supposed to be playing it. ... We're just trying to win baseball games.”

To Stiffler, it was the likes of like Serrano and fellow pitchers Maddison Furman (St. Christopher’s), Mason Delane, Tyler Davis, Campbell Ellis and Nolan Wilson who gave VCU an early foundation of consistent play.

The pitching has been steady and strong throughout the year and has continued to improve over the course of this month. VCU’s team ERA (3.72), WHIP (1.24) and walks allowed per nine innings (2.96) each rank eighth nationally.

“I think that group really started the maturity process for us,” Stiffler said Monday.. “And so those guys, knowing their identity, allowed for the offense to go find its identity.”

Offensively, Stiffler felt there was too much reliance on star slugger Tyler Locklear early, dating back to fall scrimmages. Last season, Locklear became the first player in A-10 history to win both the league’s player of the year and rookie of the year honors in the same season.

Early on, Stiffler felt, the Rams were waiting around for Locklear to produce, which stunted the establishment of the offense's identity.

“When I talk about the team growing up, like we had to get over that piece,” Stiffler said. “... That each person had to do their one-ninth in the lineup. And I think that's really helped us."

Sophomore third baseman Ben Nippolt has been a chief catalyst. He’s emerged as a standout in the leadoff spot.

It was a slot that Nippolt, in his first year at VCU after transferring from Des Moines Area Community College, slid into after previous leadoff hitter Michael Haydak suffered a broken hand in a game against Richmond in April.

Since Nippolt moved to the top of the order on April 17, he’s batted .333 with 19 RBIs over 21 games.

“Ben Nippolt turned our year around,” Stiffler said. “If you're looking at one individual.”

Will Carlone, the Rams’ sophomore designated hitter, is another who has emerged, in the middle of the lineup — batting .462 with 12 RBIs in VCU’s last seven games.

At the bottom of the lineup, freshman second baseman Marcus O’Malley has gone 8 of 13 in VCU’s last four games.

“I think that's just a little bit of luck and hard work finally showing up,” O’Malley said. “But I think the whole team's in the right spot. Because I think we really began to trust each other as teammates on the field and off the field.”

During its wins streak, VCU has outscored opponents 118-25.

That said, the road to another A-10 title is tougher for the rams this year. Last year, they played at home as part of a four-team bracket. The tournament field is back up to seven teams this year, and Stiffler believes the UR squad VCU faces Tuesday is better than the one it faced in April. The Spiders are batting .306, second in the A-10.

To come out on the other side will require continued standout efforts from the Rams’ matured group.

They feel they’re in a good spot to make it happen.

“I would certainly say, ‘Why not us to win this thing?’” Stiffler said. “I think we’re in as good of a mindset as we’ve been.”