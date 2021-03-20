McElroy: 10 years later, VCU's Final Four team delights in their memorable tourney run

Ever use the line, “I was so surprised, I literally fell out of my chair”?

It happened. Ten years ago, it was my sofa, and it was during the NCAA selection show.

In my mad dash for my ringing Blackberry (yes, Blackberry), I tripped over my own feet and face planted on my then-girlfriend, now wife’s, living room floor.

Not my finest moment, but it happened.

There are millions of stories from a decade ago of where you were or what you remember about Shaka Smart and the 2011 VCU Rams men’s basketball team.

Maybe it was where you were during the upset win over Georgetown, or how your stomach was in knots when Joey Rodriguez was looking for anyone on the inbounds in the final seconds against Florida State? Perhaps fondly recalling the person you first hugged when it was official that VCU had defeated Kansas to go to the Final Four?

For three on that VCU team, the memories started with a frantically screaming teammate.