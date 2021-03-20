McElroy: 10 years later, VCU's Final Four team delights in their memorable tourney run

Ever use the line, “I was so surprised, I literally fell out of my chair”?
It happened. Ten years ago, it was my sofa, and it was during the NCAA selection show.
In my mad dash for my ringing Blackberry (yes, Blackberry), I tripped over my own feet and face planted on my then-girlfriend, now wife’s, living room floor.
Not my finest moment, but it happened.
There are millions of stories from a decade ago of where you were or what you remember about Shaka Smart and the 2011 VCU Rams men’s basketball team.
Maybe it was where you were during the upset win over Georgetown, or how your stomach was in knots when Joey Rodriguez was looking for anyone on the inbounds in the final seconds against Florida State? Perhaps fondly recalling the person you first hugged when it was official that VCU had defeated Kansas to go to the Final Four?
For three on that VCU team, the memories started with a frantically screaming teammate.
“I found out (that we were in) because Joey started yelling and screaming in my room,” said Ed Nixon, a senior guard on that 2011 squad. “We had a quad suite and it was was me, Joey, Brandon Rozelle and Darius Theus. I was in my room. I had my door open. I was watching cartoons. Joey was in his room, watching the (selection) show and out of nowhere he just started screaming 'Yeah!' He's going crazy. He just runs out of the room. He doesn't come into my room in particular. He just runs out of the whole room. So I follow him like, ‘Yo, what are you talking about?'”
Nixon would soon understand: The Rams were in the dance.
After digesting the news that they were in, the Rams would feel the instant backlash of the national media. ESPN’s Jay Bilas questioned the move, asking if the selection committee knew that a basketball ball was round, as Dick Vitale compared the VCU résumé to Colorado, stating it was a mismatch the likes of Rosanne Barr and Scarlet Johannsen walking into a bar at the same time.
“It was all sorts of different comments,” recalled Scott Day, the team's director of media relations. “I think (us against the world) is what worked for that team and that group. But they were also a group of people that could block (those comments) out and focus on the process.”
The process started with a solid win over USC in the First Four, but it was something else altogether when the Rams ran roughshod over Georgetown two nights later, burying 12 three-pointers and handling the Hoyas by 24 points.
“I think that we were already a competent bunch,” said Nixon. “We knew that we could play. We knew that people were, for lack of a better word, 'tripping' on us getting in. We kind of took it as a disrespect thing. But at the end of the day, we were playing with house money, so we just went out there, cool, calm and collected and did what we knew.”
Two nights later, the Rams sent Purdue packing in an 18-point rout.
“It just clicked. There was a belief. Brandon (Rozelle) and Bradford (Burgess) brought it up: it was swag,” said Day. “It was a swagger about them that I still talk about with my 9-year old and his teams and every team I work with. There's a confidence that they brought to the court. It didn't matter who they were playing. There was a swag or confidence and belief in them that absolutely clicked during that Georgetown game.”
Back home, basketball fervor had ignited the likes of which Richmond had never witnessed.
“We were on a charter bus heading to the Richmond airport,” recalled Rams radio play-by-play broadcaster Robby Robinson. “We are heading north on Belvedere and we’re getting close to the Leigh St. stop light where in a moment of 30 seconds, I see two things that I will never forget, and to this day, it gives me chills.
"Number one, I look to my left and they had stopped traffic on 64/95 eastbound for us. Police cars everywhere, and traffic was backed up as far as you could see. Then I look to my right and they had stopped traffic on Leigh Street. These three guys were out of their cars and I swear they simultaneously bumped their chests with their fists (pumping) at the buses. I’ve never seen pride displayed like that.”
As Ram-mania grew in Richmond, a national curiosity did as well, with many starting to ask, “V-C-who?”
“It really happened after Chicago that things took on a new life. I looked at my phone on the bus after the win against Purdue and I think I had, literally 600 emails (of media requests),” said Day. “On the way home from Chicago, Coach (Smart) and I laid out a plan: Monday was always going to be our off day and Tuesdays we would practice at 2 p.m., and once we hit practice we weren’t going to do another interview until we reached the next site location. Period. End of story.”
Smart and Day tried to grant as many local and national interviews as they could, but stayed true to their plan, turning down spots on the likes of certain shows on ESPN, The Today Show and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”
Leading the way on the court and behind the scenes was Smart.
“I think Shaka is one of the most intelligent people I've ever met," said Day. “I think his ability to really think ahead and trying to understand the situation and understand the moment built him for that (tournament). Let's be honest, we've seen it. We've seen the locker room clips. He's one of the best motivators I've ever been around, and that's just a simple fact that he cares about people, and he does.”
Much has happened in the 10 years that have passed since the Rams' ride to Houston. Shaka now dons burnt orange, and can be seen giving the “Hook ’em Horns” at Texas, while 2011 assistant Mike Rhoades has returned from Rice and is now helping write his own chapters of VCU basketball, taking the Rams to two tournament appearances.
The ball has stopped dribbling for many on that team, but some have started their own coaching careers, as well as becoming husbands and fathers.
What will they tell their kids about their 2011 journey?
“That's a good one,” said Nixon, father of a 2-year old daughter. “I'm probably just going to tell her that we were a true family. We were a true family and we knew how to really work hard and we dedicated ourselves to being who we were and playing our game.”