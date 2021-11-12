McElroy: A memorable Hokies radio season included an unforgettable sideline assistant

“The airway above his tracheostomy site had closed off, so they had to take cartilage from his ribs to reconstruct his wind pipe,” Dr. Cranham told me. “An over 10-hour procedure which they tried when he was two, but it did not go well. We almost lost him multiple times and they had to re-trach him seven weeks later. They repeated the surgery at 3-years-old, which was even more difficult because of all the scar tissue, but all that surgery was right by his vocal chords. There was a risk he could have lost his voice completely. That didn't happen, but it did damage his ability to speak loudly, and left him with his own unique sound.”