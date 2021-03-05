McElroy: A year later, a reminder not to take life's simple pleasures for granted

No one knew what was next, and even if we tried to dive deep into the darkest places of our mind that day, never could we have imagined what has been.

The past year has put a lot in perspective.

Sadly, as fractured as a nation as we’ve become, this pandemic found its way to affect us all. There’s been so much loss over the past 51 weeks: lives, jobs, and time not spent with loved ones and friends. It’s been a year filled with anger, sadness, rage, hurt and one that has taxed our mental health in more ways than we could ever imagine.

In having hope, many of us have imagined what would we do first or where we would go when this is all over.

For those who love sports, maybe you’re finally going to take that trip to Wrigley or Fenway? Maybe a trek to see a football game at the frozen tundra of Lambeau? Perhaps you’ve set a personal athletic goal to run your first Monument Avenue 10K.

I’ve already promised my wife some beach time as soon as we are vaccinated. Writers note: she hasn’t confirmed if I am invited or not.

There’s a good chance my little girl won’t go to daycare a few days this summer, instead we’ll sneak off to see Nutzy and Mr. Parney at The Diamond and grab some ice cream in a helmet.