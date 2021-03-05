McElroy: A year later, a reminder not to take life's simple pleasures for granted

After 17 years in radio, with time and age there have been many on-air moments that I’ve forgotten.
However, there are a quite a few that are unforgettable, like the time that Hall of Fame baseball announcer Ernie Harwell stayed on the phone telling stories for nearly 30 minutes, or the day Erin Andrews joined me at the Richmond Hokie Club dinner for what was supposed to be a 10-minute interview and instead ended up co-hosting an hour.
There’s the day one of my boyhood idols, Will Clark, hit my dad with a baseball while live on-air.
That’s a long story, but a good one for another day.
There was also one segment explaining why Tastykakes were superior to Little Debbie’s. My friend Shannon listened and later brought it up that evening when he and his wife set me up on date with a friend of theirs. The debate was rekindled and caused quite a heated conversation between me and the girl.
We’ve since continued that argument over the past 8 years of marriage.
Unfortunately, a most unforgettable show occurred on March 12, 2020: the day sports shutdown.
A year ago Friday, it was four hours of live radio trying to process sports, life, and what in tarnation would happen next. Between the morning and 6 p.m., when I signed off, every conference basketball tournament was bagged, the NCAA Tournament was canceled, and the NBA, NHL, and MLB were telling everyone to go home all while the rest of the world was trying to comprehend what exactly COVID was.
No one knew what was next, and even if we tried to dive deep into the darkest places of our mind that day, never could we have imagined what has been.
The past year has put a lot in perspective.
Sadly, as fractured as a nation as we’ve become, this pandemic found its way to affect us all. There’s been so much loss over the past 51 weeks: lives, jobs, and time not spent with loved ones and friends. It’s been a year filled with anger, sadness, rage, hurt and one that has taxed our mental health in more ways than we could ever imagine.
In having hope, many of us have imagined what would we do first or where we would go when this is all over.
For those who love sports, maybe you’re finally going to take that trip to Wrigley or Fenway? Maybe a trek to see a football game at the frozen tundra of Lambeau? Perhaps you’ve set a personal athletic goal to run your first Monument Avenue 10K.
I’ve already promised my wife some beach time as soon as we are vaccinated. Writers note: she hasn’t confirmed if I am invited or not.
There’s a good chance my little girl won’t go to daycare a few days this summer, instead we’ll sneak off to see Nutzy and Mr. Parney at The Diamond and grab some ice cream in a helmet.
Maybe in the complexity of this past year our takeaway should be: don’t take the simple pleasures for granted.
Perhaps, we don’t stop and smell the roses but rather stop and appreciate just having a dog and beer at the ballpark or the fireworks on Fourth of July, or the parking lot tailgate before a college football game or as the decibels rise to new record levels at the Siegel Center when “Havoc” reigns down upon a VCU opponent.
As mangled as your bracket predictions may be in a few weeks after the upsets happen, don’t lose sight of the fact that we didn’t have brackets at all last year.
And the next time you scroll through 500 channels and 20 baseball, 10 hockey, and five NBA games and say “nothing’s on,” take a moment to reflect that 11 months ago, you were the same guy complaining that nothing was actually on except re-airs of classic games and marble racing.
After a year gone by of such anger and anxiety, maybe you’ve found that sports don’t mean as much as they once did or how the loss of game doesn’t cause you to toss and turn because there’s more important things that do.
This past year, the game of life has beaten us up and down and while time will heal some wounds others will leave scars.
Yet as MLB All-Star Andrew McCutcheon once said about baseball: “The good thing about this game is, there’s always tomorrow.”
If anything matters after this past year, the most important thing is, if you’re reading this - you’ve got yourself another game to play.