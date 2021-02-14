McElroy: Bones Hyland is in a good place as VCU continues its season

VCU guard and reigning Atlantic 10 player of the week Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland discusses with Wes McElroy his dedication to defense, how far he can hit a 3-pointer and being in “a good place” this season.
Question: Tuesday night, you were coming of a 19-point performance while playing a full 40 minutes of tough defense against Dayton. Were you still amped up on the plane afterward or did you fall asleep before it left the ground?
Answer: It’s just so hard to sleep on a plane, but honestly, I went to sleep. We got back in a little late, so I went to sleep around 1:30 a.m.
Question: Coach Rhoades said during the first half you asked to guard Jalen Crutcher of Dayton. Take us into that moment of why you wanted that challenge?
Answer: I was just in the game and I was guarding him and I felt as though I was frustrating him. He couldn’t really get his shots off or step-backs up, or just his natural movement the way he was moving before. It wasn’t really the same, honestly so I went to coach and was just like “Coach, I want to guard him.”
That’s a big trust level for the coaches too, so they trusted me and I trust in them, so we made that a quick adjustment. I definitely want this to show the world that I can defend.
Question: How can you tell or what do you look for to see if you are getting to a guy?
Answer: Sometimes they just get to smiling when they mess it up. Some players show different types of emotions. Some players get mad or get really frustrated. Some players start to try to joke and laugh with you when we’re in the middle of a game.
Question: I said to Coach Rhoades the other night that your 3-point range is nearing “Splash Brothers” territory. How far back can you comfortably hit a 3?
Answer: Like 2 feet beyond half court. I can shoot it like how I readily shoot a regular 3-ball. It’s crazy because the day before the game yesterday, I was in practice and I hit like four in a row from half-court regular shooting. At first, I was at the logo and I was hitting one, then I backed up, and everybody was watching me. I hit another one. I backed up on that and another one [hit] all net and backed up.
Now I got to half court, backed up, and hit on that and they were just watching me and it just, it’s not really surprising to them anymore [says laughing] because I practiced these shots for so long.
Question: Coach Rhoades commented that right now you’re in a “good place” with a clear head. What’s that “good place” like?
Answer: A clear mind, honestly. Just seeing my teammates and being able to just come on the floor, like when I have my high score in games and they have their low-scoring game — I can just sense like maybe they’re a little down. So me just trying to get them comfortable within a game, try to get them shots early in the game, just so I can get comfortable honestly, and just get that joy in all of our faces. I’m just trying to do whatever I can just to see my teammates be happy and see my teammates be successful.
Question: What is it about this team that you guys have found success in season with schedule changes and postponements yet you remain ready “anytime, anywhere?”
Answer: Just staying committed to the gym.
Honestly, I mean, I get mad at times when the games get canceled, but [we’re] just kind of staying locked in and staying level-headed honestly, because you know, the game will come around and you want to be ready for the game.
Coach always tells us we can’t control [postponements]. All we can do is stay social-distanced, stay in our room, and stay away from other people but obviously be around our teammates, but always stay ready and and live in the moment ... if you try to look three steps forward you might get lost so [I’m] just trying to live in the moment.”