McElroy: Bones Hyland is in a good place as VCU continues its season

Answer: A clear mind, honestly. Just seeing my teammates and being able to just come on the floor, like when I have my high score in games and they have their low-scoring game — I can just sense like maybe they’re a little down. So me just trying to get them comfortable within a game, try to get them shots early in the game, just so I can get comfortable honestly, and just get that joy in all of our faces. I’m just trying to do whatever I can just to see my teammates be happy and see my teammates be successful.

Question: What is it about this team that you guys have found success in season with schedule changes and postponements yet you remain ready “anytime, anywhere?”

Answer: Just staying committed to the gym.

Honestly, I mean, I get mad at times when the games get canceled, but [we’re] just kind of staying locked in and staying level-headed honestly, because you know, the game will come around and you want to be ready for the game.