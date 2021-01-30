McElroy: CAA commissioner discusses the challenges and opportunities of a spring football season

The Commissioner of the Colonial Athletic Association, Joe D’Antonio, discusses the upcoming spring football season, the quick turnaround to next fall, and what the FCS learned from the FBS season.
Question: As the CAA and the FCS prepare to play football in the next few weeks, what do you hope or think you’ve learned from watching the FBS in the fall?
Answer: I think on the ground level, we learned an awful lot from them relative to protocols that they put in place that were successful, whether that's testing, masking, or how they operated their game management. We've certainly taken a lot of that and been able to implement it into the policy and procedures manual that we've created for the CAA.
We’re excited about the opportunity to play. There’s been an awful lot that's gone into the football side of things in terms of preparation and I can't say enough about our presidents' leadership, our athletic directors, our team physicians, our athletic trainers, and our coaches. Everybody's had a hand in the preparation of getting ready to play. Unfortunately, you know, we don't, we can't control the virus. We're are hamstrung a little bit in that none of us have miracles to wave a magic wand and say, ‘the virus is going to be controlled now,’ but we're doing everything we can to work in an environment with the virus where hopefully we can keep problems to a small amount and will be able to play a season.
Question: When planning for this spring, how much mixed reaction was there about playing in March into possibly May but then turning around and getting ready for the fall?
Answer: Yeah. Good question. Well, you know we’ve operated really from the very beginning that as a conference office, we're providing the opportunity for our member institutions to play. If there is a member institution that feels as though it's in the best interest of their institution not to play, then we've also been very supportive of that direction as well and we've had one of those situations in our conference, Towson has chosen not to play football in the spring. They felt as though that was the best decision for their institution, their athletic department and their student athletes. We've been very respectful and supportive of that and we'll continue to use that kind of game plan as we march forward here.
Question: The FCS is going to have the stage and I know there were some hopes for bigger television windows and opportunities. What will you be on the lookout for and hoping to take way from playing this time of year?
Answer: I think I'll answer it this way. This is far from an ideal situation by any stretch. We are taxing our institutions as it relates to trying to play not only football, but all of our other fall sports in the spring. So while I do feel as though there will be opportunities for there to be more eyeballs on CAA football games, because of the fact that it will be the only football product other than other FCS conferences that are out there in the spring, I would not look at this going forward as an ideal situation. I think our goal right now is to provide opportunities to our student athletes. If the NCAA is going to have a championship in the FCS, the CAA certainly wants to be a participant in that championship. We want to get through the end of the season and get ourselves ready to go for next fall and hopefully be back to somewhat of a normal schedule.