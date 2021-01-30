McElroy: CAA commissioner discusses the challenges and opportunities of a spring football season

Question: When planning for this spring, how much mixed reaction was there about playing in March into possibly May but then turning around and getting ready for the fall?

Answer: Yeah. Good question. Well, you know we’ve operated really from the very beginning that as a conference office, we're providing the opportunity for our member institutions to play. If there is a member institution that feels as though it's in the best interest of their institution not to play, then we've also been very supportive of that direction as well and we've had one of those situations in our conference, Towson has chosen not to play football in the spring. They felt as though that was the best decision for their institution, their athletic department and their student athletes. We've been very respectful and supportive of that and we'll continue to use that kind of game plan as we march forward here.

Question: The FCS is going to have the stage and I know there were some hopes for bigger television windows and opportunities. What will you be on the lookout for and hoping to take way from playing this time of year?