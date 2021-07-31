McElroy: Checking in with Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister

As Virginia Tech returns to the field this week for fall camp, quarterback Braxton Burmeister discusses taking over as the starter, his biggest challenge in the offseason, and the NFL quarterbacks he likes to study.

Question: What do you think you will tell your kids someday about what it was like to play college football during a pandemic?

Answer: It was most definitely surreal. I [think] going into an empty stadium.

When we played at home, I think we had a couple of hundred people. The weirdest game for me was Duke when we went in there and there’s absolutely no one there and they didn’t pump in any crowd noise or anything, so it was dead silent. It kind of felt like a practice, and I was trying to wake up during warmups. I was like, “oh no.”

Question: What is the biggest difference in spending this offseason preparing as the starting quarterback as compared to preparing to try to win the job?

Answer: I would say the biggest thing at least through the offseason has been taking over as a leader. When you’re in a competition with someone that’s already started games at that school, it’s a little difficult knowing when to talk and when to kind of sit back and just let it play out.