McElroy: Checking in with Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister

As Virginia Tech returns to the field this week for fall camp, quarterback Braxton Burmeister discusses taking over as the starter, his biggest challenge in the offseason, and the NFL quarterbacks he likes to study.
Question: What do you think you will tell your kids someday about what it was like to play college football during a pandemic?
Answer: It was most definitely surreal. I [think] going into an empty stadium.
When we played at home, I think we had a couple of hundred people. The weirdest game for me was Duke when we went in there and there’s absolutely no one there and they didn’t pump in any crowd noise or anything, so it was dead silent. It kind of felt like a practice, and I was trying to wake up during warmups. I was like, “oh no.”
Question: What is the biggest difference in spending this offseason preparing as the starting quarterback as compared to preparing to try to win the job?
Answer: I would say the biggest thing at least through the offseason has been taking over as a leader. When you’re in a competition with someone that’s already started games at that school, it’s a little difficult knowing when to talk and when to kind of sit back and just let it play out.
Now that I’m known as the guy and really just the guy, it’s easier for me to talk and step up as that leadership role. When you know that you’re already the guy, it’s a little bit easier with your teammates knowing that too and they kind of have that respect for you and you walk in a huddle and everyone knows like, OK, this is the guy.
Question: What was your biggest challenge this offseason?
Answer: Building chemistry with my receivers, for sure.
We didn’t have spring ball last year or really a big fall camp. I got COVID in the middle of fall camp so I never really have had an offseason of time to build with my receivers. So getting out there with Tre’ Turner, getting out there with Tayvion Robinson and James Mitchell and Jade Payoute — you just get to work on our timing.
Question: Who is a guy who’s shown you the most growth in the past year and has really upped his game?
Answer: I wouldn’t say he’s different, because he didn’t have the opportunity to play last year, but Jayden Payoute. He was out last year with the ankle injury so a lot of Hokie fans don’t really know about him yet. He’s a freak athlete and makes a ton of plays and was going crazy in fall camp last year until he got hurt.
He’s a real good deep threat.
Question: What quarterbacks do you like to study?
Answer: Right now I’ve been watching a lot of Kyler Murray in the NFL and a lot of Drew Brees, Baker Mayfield, kind of those “around six foot guys,” also Russell Wilson. Guys who can go make plays with their feet and scrambled to throw the ball rather than just take off and run. I feel like that’s something that I can bring to the table: making plays down the field and passing after stuff breaks down.
Question: Durability is so key for you and this team. What approach did you take with your body this offseason?
Answer: My strength coaches have really helped me put on good quality weight, being able to move the same, but gaining about 15 pounds of muscle. I feel the best I’ve ever felt. My arm feels stronger. My body feels stronger and I’m taking care of myself in games to being smart about taking hits and when’s the right time to go try to run someone over and get that first down or when it’s the right time to step out of bounds and live to play another down.
Question: How about cramps? Your mom famously delivered you mustard packets last year when you had a severe hand cramp?
Answer: I think it was on the spot. I really haven’t really ever cramped like that before and she stepped up to the plate and helped me out. I don’t know where she figured that out, I guess because mustard has sodium and salt.
Question: Whose responsibility is the mustard this year: mom or the training staff?
Answer: I guess it’s a little bit of both. I’m sure she’ll be looking out for me and they will, too.