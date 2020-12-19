McElroy: College football's elite clearly have no interest in including other teams

We’ve all been there.
It’s the moment where we’ve crossed over from mad to frustrated to mental exhaustion.
The next step is going to extremes.
For example, after a 5-hour car ride with misbehaving kids, you blurt out, “I swear if I have tell you one more time, I’m turning this car around” or when your team loses again you declare, “I’m never watching them again.”
Truth is you’ll be there watching next week, and you're not turning around the car after five hours and leaving that beach house vacant all week.
It’s the same for American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco, who told Paul Finebaum on the SEC Network this week that he’d rather bring back the BCS after the Playoff Committee left an undefeated Cincinnati behind two-loss Florida and Georgia in Tuesday night’s penultimate college football playoff rankings.
"I never thought I'd say it, but if this continues, bring back the BCS and the computers because it would be a fairer system than what I'm seeing now," Aresco said. "This is the seventh year [of the CFP], and it does appear the deck is stacked against us and against other [Group of 5 teams]."
Aresco’s right.
Well, not on the front part, because we don’t need the BCS and the computers back, but what the committee did this week was clearly show that no matter how undefeated or impressive a season, no Group of 5 team is ever sniffing the four-team playoff field.
The committee’s retort is that Group of 5 schools still have a chance for a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Whoopee! Congrats, you get to come to a bowl game that used to be big in prominence but now has no relevance in deciding who the national champion is.
Imagine college football being like the movies. We all know the mega stars are the schools from the Power 5, but this is like telling Cincinnati not only are they not eligible for an Oscar nomination, but they also can’t come inside the Dolby Theatre. Rather, we’ll let you stand on the red carpet and look the part for a little bit.
It’s no great shocker that college football isn’t a level playing field in the FBS, like it is in FCS. There aren’t even the “haves and have nots,” but rather the “elites, haves and have nots”.
Why not allow the "haves" and the occasional “have not” their shot at the elites?
Expanding to an eight-team playoff could allow for that to happen.
Hall of Fame broadcaster Dan Patrick recently summed it up best on his radio show that “college football doesn’t allow us to dream.”
He couldn’t be more correct.
There are those who instantly cast doubt, saying, “Cincinnati would be run over by Alabama or Clemson.” They’re probably right. But how will we ever know?
Those people would say that if the Bearcats played in the SEC they wouldn’t be undefeated. That, too, would most likely be accurate.
But guess what? They don’t.
Isn’t this why there’s a committee to evaluate all situations and circumstances in college football? Why is it that Ohio State and the Bearcats were both idle last Saturday and the undefeated Buckeyes stayed at No. 4, yet the undefeated team from the American fell one spot to No. 9?
While neither the Bearcats nor any Group of 5 team have a shot at the top 4, they could in an eight-team format.
But this isn’t just about “the little guy,” it’s that college football has become so predictable. It’s not good for the sport that this August, even in a pandemic, I could predict Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State would be in the Top 4 going into championship Saturday.
Nor is it good that next August and the one after that I’ll make the same prediction.
Every college football season is like a great movie with new twists and turns every year; the problem is there comes a point near the end where we know it’ll end up being the same outcome with the same characters involved.
Allow other schools to dream, like Iowa State, Texas A&M, and Cincinnati.
One of our favorite elements of March Madness is giving Cinderella a chance to dance.
Sure, most 15 vs. 2 matchups are blowouts, but every once in while Richmond beats Syracuse, Hampton knocks off Iowa State, and Lehigh bounces Duke.
TV executives will say they’re afraid of getting lopsided games. Well, a memo to the ESPN suits - have you watched some of these semifinal games? The average margin of victory in the 12 previous semifinal games has been 17.33 points.
We aren’t exactly watching nail biters right now.
Since we’re playing the numbers game, there are those who’ll say making it an eight-team field will water down the regular season.
If you took eight schools it would amount to 6% of the FBS making the postseason. The NFL has 43% of its teams making the playoffs and their regular season is doing just fine.
Last but not least, don’t listen to those who will say it’ll take away from the tradition of the other bowl games. I’ll give you a candy cane if you can name who won last year’s Sugar Bowl without Googling it.
An eight-team playoff won’t solve everything because there will always be the argument for “what about No. 9 or No. 10”. Also, it won’t open more slots for schools from the Group of 5, but it’ll at least open up a slot, and that’s better than what we have now.
In the meantime, it stays four.
Until things change, how about we stop calling it the College Football Playoff, as this week proved it’s really just the “Power 5” playoff.