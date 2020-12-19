McElroy: College football's elite clearly have no interest in including other teams

The committee’s retort is that Group of 5 schools still have a chance for a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Whoopee! Congrats, you get to come to a bowl game that used to be big in prominence but now has no relevance in deciding who the national champion is.

Imagine college football being like the movies. We all know the mega stars are the schools from the Power 5, but this is like telling Cincinnati not only are they not eligible for an Oscar nomination, but they also can’t come inside the Dolby Theatre. Rather, we’ll let you stand on the red carpet and look the part for a little bit.

It’s no great shocker that college football isn’t a level playing field in the FBS, like it is in FCS. There aren’t even the “haves and have nots,” but rather the “elites, haves and have nots”.

Why not allow the "haves" and the occasional “have not” their shot at the elites?

Expanding to an eight-team playoff could allow for that to happen.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Dan Patrick recently summed it up best on his radio show that “college football doesn’t allow us to dream.”

He couldn’t be more correct.