McElroy: College radio announcers adapt on the fly during a surreal season

To say it’s been different would be an understatement.

“I was actually talking with Carla Williams [UVA Director of Athletics] about this the other day," said Dave Koehn, the play-by-play voice for UVA. “She made the point and it's a good one - you look around, the visuals, it's history that we're watching. These are the visuals and images that we're going to be talking about for decades and decades. These photos (of) the guys spread out all over the side as far as the benches; I called it an archipelago in terms of where they're all sitting, not really even near each other, all the masks on with everybody around in a quiet venue with artificial noise being pumped in. It's surreal. That's the only way I can describe it.”

Describing the scene is the responsibility of a radio play-by-play broadcaster. They are called on to paint a picture of the details on the field and at times, off of it. However, that has been different this football season with little to no fans in the stands.

Yet that won’t let some of the Commonwealth’s finest voices be distracted or dismayed.