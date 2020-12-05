McElroy: College radio announcers adapt on the fly during a surreal season

Three football seasons ago, I had my first opportunity working as a sideline reporter when filling in for a colleague at the last minute for the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game in 2017.
Now in my second full season on the Virginia Tech football broadcasts for Learfield IMG, I’ve quickly learned a few things over the years while down on the field: make sure to pack extra batteries for the wireless equipment, dress in layers, pay attention to where the play is so you don’t get run over by a linebacker, and try not to ask a really dumb question during the halftime interview.
However, this year during the pandemic, my broadcast pregame preparation has changed - packing hand sanitizer to go with the extra batteries, finding a mask that won’t leave you mumbling like Charlie Brown’s teacher, and even the location has changed, as many in my profession cannot actually be on sidelines because of health restrictions. Rather we’re “first row reporters” traveling back and forth behind the bench keeping our distance from the players and on-field personnel.
The fine security staff at Lane Stadium cleared and roped off the first two rows for me to meander between the 30-yard lines at home games this season, an area which I’ve affectionately nicknamed “McElroy’s Moat.”
Like many things in sports in 2020, broadcasting a game has been very different, not just for us on the sidelines. Travel and health restrictions have caused broadcasters to be relocated to broadcast booths inside empty stadiums, in front of multiple televisions in club suites, and sometimes, the basements in their own homes.
To say it’s been different would be an understatement.
“I was actually talking with Carla Williams [UVA Director of Athletics] about this the other day," said Dave Koehn, the play-by-play voice for UVA. “She made the point and it's a good one - you look around, the visuals, it's history that we're watching. These are the visuals and images that we're going to be talking about for decades and decades. These photos (of) the guys spread out all over the side as far as the benches; I called it an archipelago in terms of where they're all sitting, not really even near each other, all the masks on with everybody around in a quiet venue with artificial noise being pumped in. It's surreal. That's the only way I can describe it.”
Describing the scene is the responsibility of a radio play-by-play broadcaster. They are called on to paint a picture of the details on the field and at times, off of it. However, that has been different this football season with little to no fans in the stands.
Yet that won’t let some of the Commonwealth’s finest voices be distracted or dismayed.
“It honestly hasn’t affected how I’ve called the game,” said my broadcast partner and Hokies play-by-play voice Jon Laaser. “Off monitors does, but as long as you’re in the venue I’ve done enough games in empty stadiums throughout my career to not let it affect me too much. It mainly alters the way we do pregame and postgame and the excitement of the buildup, but once the game has started it hasn’t been too much of an issue.”
In addition to his broadcasting duties, Laaser is also responsible for all logistics of the crew in regards to travel and safety, both home and away, limiting the crew for road games.
Laaser helped alter the home radio booth at Lane Stadium with a spacing plan throughout two separate rooms, Plexiglas partitions, and placing network engineer Dave Stipe behind a three-sided plexiglass “case” as we on the crew like to joke.
Not every stadium, state, or even conference allows radio teams in their stadium or arena.
Koehn and color analyst Tony Covington did not make the trip to Miami when Virginia played the Hurricanes on October 24; instead calling the game using monitors from their home radio booth inside a dark and empty Scott Stadium.
“It was, in a word…creepy,” said Koehn. “When we first arrived at the stadium and it was still light outside and since we were doing that game from the broadcast booth, it almost felt kind of normal. That didn’t last long. Once it got dark, you almost felt like you were calling the game from some sort of alien landscape with only the red exit lights illuminated around the stadium concourse.”
For VCU’s Robby Robinson and new full-time analyst Rodney Ashby, both were planning to head to Knoxville to call the Rams opener until the Southeastern Conference disallowed visiting radio crews to broadcast inside the venue. That became a moot point when the event was cancelled and VCU quickly found a spot in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota. Luckily, Robinson had a set up to call the game already devised with multiple televisions inside the Tommy J. West club atop the Siegel Center.
“I think the biggest challenge was not being able to feel the emotion in the building and then relaying that back to the listening audience so they can feel like they are there,” said Robinson. “Honestly, thanks to the work from a lot of people, including our in house video staff here at VCU, the feed that we received was very good and it wasn’t difficult calling the actual play by play. But when you don’t get to see Coach Rhoades’ face after a big play or see the bench’s reaction after a made 3, you just aren’t able to tell the whole story. That’s what people in my profession pride themselves on - telling that whole story. So, yeah, there as a part of that missing during the trip to South Dakota.”
Bob Black has called Richmond sports since 1983. After the Spiders basketball season was cut short last March 16 and then the Colonial Athletic Association postponed football, the Richmond radio fixture was just happy to get back on the mic for his 36th season this past Sunday.
“It was 266 days between Richmond game broadcasts, so I was anxious,” said Black. “Once our football season was moved to the spring, I thought I was going to enjoy being a fan and getting to do what I’ve never done – sit on my couch and watch games. After the first couple weeks, I found myself taking long walks in the park on Saturday afternoon. I couldn’t just sit there watching football.”
Then in true 2020 form, the first game he was supposed to call got canceled when Detroit Mercy had a positive test within its program last Friday.
The voice of the Spiders finally got to crack the microphone calling Richmond’s upset of No. 10 Kentucky. It was an afternoon of firsts for Black: calling a game at Rupp Arena, his first broadcast while wearing a mask and his first virtual broadcast with partner Greg Beckwith, who isn’t traveling this year but adds in-game analysis through an audio feed set up from his home.
Along with traveling comes the testing. “I’m Tier 1 with the team so I’ve been tested quite a bit,” said Black. “Including Saturday in Lexington when my morning started with cotton swabs rather than coffee.”
For all four broadcasters, their goal is to never let you know something is different behind the scenes; rather just bring you the action through their eyes and voice to your ears.
Like the teams they call on the radio, these broadcasters are adjusting to whatever is thrown at them in 2020.