McElroy: Corey Douglas is VCU's leader - and team chef

Answer: I knew with the departure of five seniors and me being one of the older guys that naturally people would look to me because I've been in the program longer than anyone else.

Then it was from previous experiences, I'm the oldest of four boys. So it just naturally comes to me. I like to grab people and bring them under my wing with some of the younger guys and help them. They know if you ever got a question with anything, if you come to me, I'm gonna try to help you as best as I can.

Question: Having been a teammate of Bones Hyland, how have you seen him grow and mature as a player and person?

Answer: I've definitely seen it. He tries to help the young guys even more, especially. You don't really see that a lot, because he's still an underclassmen, but, in so many ways he's matured and he tries to help the freshmen.

He's a real fun guy to be around, very passionate and he brings that excitement to practice, games (and) just anywhere he's at-you feel his presence.

Question: How about Hasan Ward’s growth? I know you guys are tight.