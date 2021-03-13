McElroy: Corey Douglas is VCU's leader - and team chef

VCU’S Corey Douglas on his journey to VCU, this season, his cooking, and what it means to be able to play for an Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday.
Question: After everything this year, has it felt like the longest college basketball season ever or has it gone by in the blink of an eye?
Answer: A little bit of both, honestly. Looking back at it right now, it does feel like a long season, even though we started later and in some situations, we ended earlier too. We didn't even play all our games, but, yeah, just never knowing what to expect definitely has thrown a little wrench in things.
Question: Were you ever concerned at any point that there wouldn’t be a season?
Answer: Yeah, but, the coaching staff and our administration just kept assuring us that things are going to work out and just have faith in them.
Question: Considering that this team couldn’t do all the stuff that other college students do and that you were all together so much, how did it help bring this team together?
Answer: It definitely has brought us closer. There’s also you can't be involved with anyone else, so all we have is each other. We had no choice but to really get to know each other and sometimes that takes a little more time.
When the freshmen first got here and then some of the new guys got here, we only had a handful of guys returning anyway, so, it really brought us together. We were doing things like riding bikes together throughout the city, just hanging out, just really getting to know each other. It really brought us closer.
Question: I understand your cooking and video games have been very popular amongst your teammates?
Answer: The guys they play all types of games like Call of Duty, Fortnite or NBA 2K and it gets real competitive with everyone hanging out. Then, I’ll cook something up and then everyone comes to the apartment to grab something to eat. It's just a good time.
Question: What is the most requested “Corey Douglas dish”?
Answer: I like to mix it up. I do a lot of different things. I would say one of the more popular things is like my French toast. I do that a lot.
I kind of got it from my mom. When she used to work a lot she used to have things already out. Then when I was younger, I was always in the kitchen with her when she was cooking and she would just show me things and I was always interested in it so I would start trying stuff on my own.
Question: You are highly regarded by your teammates as the leader of this team. Was the leadership role easy or difficult to accept?
Answer: I knew with the departure of five seniors and me being one of the older guys that naturally people would look to me because I've been in the program longer than anyone else.
Then it was from previous experiences, I'm the oldest of four boys. So it just naturally comes to me. I like to grab people and bring them under my wing with some of the younger guys and help them. They know if you ever got a question with anything, if you come to me, I'm gonna try to help you as best as I can.
Question: Having been a teammate of Bones Hyland, how have you seen him grow and mature as a player and person?
Answer: I've definitely seen it. He tries to help the young guys even more, especially. You don't really see that a lot, because he's still an underclassmen, but, in so many ways he's matured and he tries to help the freshmen.
He's a real fun guy to be around, very passionate and he brings that excitement to practice, games (and) just anywhere he's at-you feel his presence.
Question: How about Hasan Ward’s growth? I know you guys are tight.
Answer: He's had a fantastic, spectacular year. I look at him as like my little brother. His athletic ability and his potential is just so high and you see him every day getting better. His game has just progressed so much. It shocks me just with his athletic ability and just going out there playing hard, just having a guy like that on your team, like it, it's fun to play with.
Question: If you could go back five years ago and give yourself some advice about your college basketball journey, what would you tell yourself?
Answer: There's going to be highs. There's going to be lows - just stay level headed.
Question: With how everything ended last year with no chance to play in the post season and with all the challenges this year, what does it mean to be able to play for A-10 Tournament and an NCAA Championship berth?
Answer: It means a lot. This is definitely what everyone wants to play for a championship and to go out, especially last year with all the different injuries and things feeling incomplete not even getting a chance to play, now being able to play for a championship is definitely a great feeling.