McElroy: Heisman and MVP usually belong to the quarterbacks, but maybe not this season

If you’re old enough to remember the 1970s sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” one of the greatest complaints by middle sister, Jan, was that everything always found its way to be about the oldest sister, Marcia.
Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.
It feels the same when discussing football. Somehow, the conversation always comes back to quarterbacks.
Take it from a guy who works in sports talk radio, when in doubt to fill dead air: talk quarterbacks.
“Who is elite? Who’s not?” “Who should be the highest paid?” “ Who should be drafted first?” “Would you pay Dak Prescott? Here’s the telephone number, call me now and weigh in”!
Marcia, Marcia, Marcia, quarterback, quarterback, quarterback.
There’s only one quarterback on the field, and there’s only one starting job per team. The position occupies the spotlight all the time, and with that comes praise but also the bulk of the criticism, sometimes unfair.
Yet, while Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Lamar Jackson are on the marquee this weekend, let’s not lose sight of a week that treated us to the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 29 years and only the eighth running back in history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season.
Tuesday night, DeVonta Smith of Alabama became just the fourth wide receiver and first since Desmond Howard in 1991 to take home the Heisman with 447 first-place votes, more than doubling those of Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.
The Heisman is to be awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football, not the most outstanding quarterback. However, with nine quarterbacks winning during the previous 10 years, it requires an extremely exceptional season to grab the attention of voters away from the QBs.
Smith did that.
The Maxwell Award winner accumulated 98 receptions, more than 1,500 yards and averaged 15.4 yards per punt return in 11 games.
While the award shouldn’t be given on stats alone, no wide receiver came within 300 yards of Smith’s receiving total in the regular season. Only Jaelon Darden of North Texas had more touchdowns with the next closest Power Five wide receiver catching seven fewer scoring receptions.
It’s hard to argue that during the past three seasons, Lawrence has become the face of college football and is the no-brainer No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft.
Is he the most outstanding player in college football? Arguably, yes.
But my Heisman vote went to Smith for having the most outstanding season.
It’s tough to argue that Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t be the NFL’s most valuable player, but there is no argument about what running back means the most to his team’s success.
Derrick Henry’s ,2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns helped open the game plan for Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown, and the rest of Tennessee’s offense that averaged 30.7 points.
The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner earned All-Pro honors for the first time and placed himself in the elite club of running backs surpassing 2,000 yards in a season, joining the elite company of Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Chris Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Jamal Lewis, OJ Simpson and Eric Dickerson.
While Simpson’s accomplishment stands out for achieving the mark in 14 games, the significance of Henry’s place in history is that he did it in an era when offenses rely significantly more on passing.
As pointed out by CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, only eight other players managed to break the 1,000-yard rushing mark during the regular season. That number is tied for the sixth-fewest amount of 1,000-yard rushers in a 16-game season.
“I’m telling you what, it’s ... great to see first of all,” said Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis of Henry’s season when he appeared on my show in December. “But it’s necessary. People have gotten into this state, this thought that the running back is unnecessary and it’s not the case. It’s you just don’t have that many feature backs available because all the colleges have gone to these ‘run and shoot type’ offenses that need a little running back. And so you can’t find the bigger guys because in high school, they moved the guys to linebacker.”
Henry will face Baltimore on Sunday, coming at the Ravens with a full head of steam. As per Elias Sports, his 2,684 yards are the most by a running back in a 20-game span since Davis’ 2,670 in 1997-1998 and Earl Campbell’s 2,641 yards in 1980-1981.
A wide receiver winning the Heisman and a running back topping 2,000 yards are rare to see.
The good news is you haven’t missed them yet, as Smith suits up Monday in the national championship game and Henry will play Sunday in an AFC first-round playoff game.
Well, it’s good news for us; bad news if you’re pulling for Ohio State or Baltimore, respectively, as they try to slow down two men in historic seasons.
