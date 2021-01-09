McElroy: Heisman and MVP usually belong to the quarterbacks, but maybe not this season

It’s tough to argue that Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t be the NFL’s most valuable player, but there is no argument about what running back means the most to his team’s success.

Derrick Henry’s ,2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns helped open the game plan for Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown, and the rest of Tennessee’s offense that averaged 30.7 points.

The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner earned All-Pro honors for the first time and placed himself in the elite club of running backs surpassing 2,000 yards in a season, joining the elite company of Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Chris Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Jamal Lewis, OJ Simpson and Eric Dickerson.

While Simpson’s accomplishment stands out for achieving the mark in 14 games, the significance of Henry’s place in history is that he did it in an era when offenses rely significantly more on passing.

As pointed out by CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, only eight other players managed to break the 1,000-yard rushing mark during the regular season. That number is tied for the sixth-fewest amount of 1,000-yard rushers in a 16-game season.