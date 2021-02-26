McElroy: JMU's Cole Johnson is thrilled to be playing football again

JMU quarterback Cole Johnson sits down with Wes McElroy to discuss the long wait to get back to the football field, what it’s like to start football in February, and why he chose No. 12.
Question: It’s been a long wait for your guys. Did it feel normal last Saturday or was it odd being February and you’re stepping on the field for a meaningful football game?
Answer: It felt great being out there again. It was a long time coming. It was a little different obviously, with social distancing and not really having fans in the stands, but our team was really excited to be back on the field and playing again.
Question: When was it in the game that it started to feel normal?
Answer: Just kind of creating your own energy as a team. I mean, I think we have a great environment here at JMU. When we can have fans we have about 20,000 people in the stands cheering us on. But we had to kind of create that energy as a team by ourselves.
We've been just practicing against each other for about a year. So, you know, I think we've been getting tired of just going against each other and finally we were able to go hit somebody else. I think after that first drive everybody was fired up and ready to play again and we were ready to go.
Question: You guys were going to try to play and find games in the fall and play as an independent, but then the FCS postponed the championship season to the spring. What’s it been like to ride the highs and lows of this season and finally play?
Answer: It's been a sigh of relief. I think the past year has had a lot of uncertainty, not just for us, but for everybody. Going into last summer and the fall, we were obviously uncertain about what our season was going to look like.
We’ve done a good job of social distancing and keeping the amount of virus positives low so we were able to practice a lot in the in the fall.
I think it's been a long time coming, a lot of uncertainty, but we're glad to finally be back out again.
Question: Which calms down a quarterback more in his first start of the season: handing the ball off and your running backs going for over 300 yards or your defense pitching a shutout, because your teammates did both?
Answer: (Laughing) I think it's both. To win football games and be successful, you really have to dominate on the offensive and defensive line. I think that's something we did last Saturday. Any time you can do that, I think, you’re in a good position to run, to play well and we've had that success. As a quarterback, (the run) takes time (and) the load off of me. It's a lot easier and obviously the defense will start keying that line so it'll open up the pass more - it's really nice when you can go out there and rush for that many yards.
Question: Why No. 12? Does it have significance?
Answer: Yeah, a little bit. When I was actually in high school, I'm a Miami Dolphins fan, I wanted to get No. 13, but it wasn't available.
I kind of chose No. 12, obviously, you know, Tom Brady and (Aaron) Rogers, they have that number so it was kind of for the greats of our era so I kind of idolized those type of guys, and you know, it’s the typical quarterback number, I enjoy wearing No. 12.
Question: Hold on, aren’t you too young to be a Dan Marino fan?
Answer: My dad is and he got me to be a Dolphins fan, so Marino, he's the great of the Dolphins quarterbacks.