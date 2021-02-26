McElroy: JMU's Cole Johnson is thrilled to be playing football again

Question: You guys were going to try to play and find games in the fall and play as an independent, but then the FCS postponed the championship season to the spring. What’s it been like to ride the highs and lows of this season and finally play?

Answer: It's been a sigh of relief. I think the past year has had a lot of uncertainty, not just for us, but for everybody. Going into last summer and the fall, we were obviously uncertain about what our season was going to look like.

We’ve done a good job of social distancing and keeping the amount of virus positives low so we were able to practice a lot in the in the fall.

I think it's been a long time coming, a lot of uncertainty, but we're glad to finally be back out again.

Question: Which calms down a quarterback more in his first start of the season: handing the ball off and your running backs going for over 300 yards or your defense pitching a shutout, because your teammates did both?