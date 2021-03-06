McElroy: Joe Lunardi is entering his busiest stretch of the year

Taking a break from projecting the most updated field of 68 teams, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi discussed how different projecting the field is this year, the pressure of putting out his final bracket on Selection Sunday, and his new book “Bracketology.”

Question: How different and difficult has it been for you to project at bracket this year, and what challenges do you see the selection committee facing?

Answer: I have to say I spent a lot of time in the summer and in the offseason and in the early part of the season, trying to think through how we would make sense of all this. Remember my job is to get in their heads and forecast what that 10-person committee is going to do. It’s not to tell people, “I think this team belongs or that team belongs.”

I realize that’s a very fine line, but it does involve me at times putting teams in our projections that I personally would not vote for, because for one reason or another.