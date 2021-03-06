McElroy: Joe Lunardi is entering his busiest stretch of the year

Taking a break from projecting the most updated field of 68 teams, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi discussed how different projecting the field is this year, the pressure of putting out his final bracket on Selection Sunday, and his new book “Bracketology.”
Question: How different and difficult has it been for you to project at bracket this year, and what challenges do you see the selection committee facing?
Answer: I have to say I spent a lot of time in the summer and in the offseason and in the early part of the season, trying to think through how we would make sense of all this. Remember my job is to get in their heads and forecast what that 10-person committee is going to do. It’s not to tell people, “I think this team belongs or that team belongs.”
I realize that’s a very fine line, but it does involve me at times putting teams in our projections that I personally would not vote for, because for one reason or another.
This year figured to be stranger and it has been in so many ways, but I have to say the closer it gets and the more we narrow down this field, and I’m living it, you know, 24/7 or about 18/7 would be a more accurate statement, but I think they’re going to proceed as they always do. I think that the committee’s fundamental job is to compare things and rank them when they’re not similar.
I think they made it pretty clear in their preselection work of the top 16 teams two or three weeks ago, the chairman said, “we can only evaluate the results that have taken place, we’re not going to speculate,” and for me, that was obvious, but also a relief because evaluating what has taken place is basically what I do for a living.
Question: How much pressure do you feel Selection Sunday to get it right when so many fans turn to you about their school?
Answer: I definitely feel it. I don’t want to lie and say I’m oblivious to it all. I mean, there’s a human element for the people in the room, and there’s a human element for people.
The biggest difference for me is they only have to do one bracket at the end. You know, I kind of live in a media cycle that people want updates every time there’s a new final score, and I’m not complaining about that, that’s just the life I lead at this time of the year and I’m energized by it. I’m also exhausted at times, definitely when it’s over. But I usually feel a gigantic sigh and exhale Sunday night or Monday, and then usually by Tuesday or Wednesday, I usually sleep for the cycle and then wake up and I get to watch games like a fan, which is the best part of all.
Question: Can you look back at a seminal moment when “Bracketology” took off leading to what it is today?
Answer: That’s a great question.
Maybe for me, in 2002, the projections had always been kind of buried on (ESPN.com) and I’m not complaining. It was just the way of the world at that time. One of the editors said, “Let’s blow this out. Let’s make a page of it.”
This was early January of 2002, and we talk about this in the book. Then they put it on ESPN’s front page, and it got like a quarter of a million hits in an hour and a half or something ridiculous like that. We kind of looked at each other and went, “Hey, maybe this is a thing?”
Then ... about a month later, they started putting me on TV, which surely should have gotten someone fired at the time [laughing] but ... here we are now 20 years later and people tell me it’s hard to imagine March without Bracketology.