McElroy: Justin Fuente calls spring practices 'a breath of fresh air' after coronavirus-disrupted season

Question: In evaluations at the end of last year into the offseason, what was something you said “I need to do better” and what was a recommendation you had for the athletic department or for the football program where you said “we need to do better?”

Answer: Well for us to continue to improve, we’ve got to continue to grow that support staff that I’m talking about. We’ve got to continue to recruit and retain top-quality people to help support our student athletes. A large portion of what we’ve done here the first couple of years has been focused on facility renovations, whether that’s the new dorm or the new weight room or the dining facility or the player’s lounge.

We have got to really support our infrastructure here in terms of the people that are going to support our players in various fields.

As far as myself in this season, specifically last year, I mean, that was the most unique experience that I hope I never have to live through again. I mean, it was just unbelievable.

I’ve kicked myself several times for a couple of things that happened that I think we played a game or two that we shouldn’t have played. I really wish I had done a better job of managing that part of it.