McElroy: Justin Fuente calls spring practices 'a breath of fresh air' after COVID-disrupted season

Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente discusses having four players taken in the NFL Draft, having spring football practice, and a few offseason objectives for the Hokies.
Question: What was it like for you watching four of your former players drafted last weekend?
Answer: I don't know if rewarding is the right word, but you just feel so proud and so happy to have such great kids come through your program and get a chance to move on. It's probably not a lot different than most parents feel when they pack their kids up and send them off to school or when their kids get their first jobs, you know, just, you're proud of them.
The guys that we had drafted, some of the guys signed free agent contracts, they gave a lot to this program, but they also took a lot in a good way, your college degrees and a great experience, a lifetime of interactions and memories.
Question: When you receive phone calls from NFL team about one of your guys, do they ask more about the player or the person?
Answer: It's usually more people oriented. You know, it's up to (NFL personnel) to figure out what their skill set is. Those NFL guys know what they're looking for and that sort of stuff so they ask more questions about what type of person (they are).
I tell our players: every single day, you're making an impression, a positive one or a negative one. I'm always happy to speak to those guys on the next level, but I'm not going to lie either. I'm going to tell them the truth. The fortunate thing is I had great things to say about these guys because they're great people and great kids.
Question: You asked Caleb Farley and Divine Deablo to switch positions and offered Christian Darrisaw when very few others did and here they are drafted in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. How can stories like that help you in recruiting and promotion of the program?
Answer: I think it speaks to our support staff. It speaks to the whole army of people that we have here to help see these kids be successful in every area of their life and not all of them will get drafted in the first, second, third, fourth round of the NFL draft.
You know, many will never play football past here, but our job is to prepare them for the real world. What we've tried to do is just surround them with experts in their field. That these people here they're devoted to seeing our kids succeed in their particular area, whether that's nutrition, whether that's weightlifting, whether it's academics or building a network towards entering the business field. That's the support staff that we tried to assemble here.
Question: In evaluations at the end of last year into the offseason, what was something you said “I need to do better” and what was a recommendation you had for the Athletic Department or for the football program where you said “we need to do better”?
Answer: Well for us to continue to improve, we've got to continue to grow that support staff that I'm talking about. We've got to continue to recruit and retain top quality people to help support our student athletes. A large portion of what we've done here the first couple of years has been focused on facility renovations, whether that's the new dorm or the new weight room or the dining facility or the player's lounge.
We have got to really support our infrastructure here in terms of the people that are going to support our players in various fields.
As far as myself in this season, specifically last year, I mean, that was the most unique experience that I hope I never have to live through again. I mean, it was just unbelievable.
I've kicked myself several times for a couple of things that happened that I think we played a game or two that we shouldn't have played. I really wish I had done a better job of managing that part of it.
The other thing is, we got tired. I knew it in the middle of the season, but I just didn't know how to fix it. We needed to practice. We were playing nine straight games and we'd been through all kinds of issues with COVID and missing people and missing practice.
I thought it was really evident the last two weeks of the season after our bye week. Even in the loss to Clemson and in the victory over Virginia, we were a much more energetic team. We were rejuvenated. I wished I could have found a way to get that week 4, but I just couldn't find a way because we were in a new normal.
Question: What was it like to have some normalcy where you could actually practice in the spring?
Answer: It was a breath of fresh air.
It was so needed for all of us, I think, to just go out there and practice and, you know, it was as normal as it's been. We had, knock on wood, zero issues throughout really the entire spring, particularly spring practice. It gave us renewed optimism heading into the summer and the fall that hopefully we have turned the corner, not just as a football program or as a community, but hopefully as a country as we're on the downhill slide of this, hopefully.