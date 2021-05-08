McElroy: Justin Fuente calls spring practices 'a breath of fresh air' after COVID-disrupted season

I tell our players: every single day, you're making an impression, a positive one or a negative one. I'm always happy to speak to those guys on the next level, but I'm not going to lie either. I'm going to tell them the truth. The fortunate thing is I had great things to say about these guys because they're great people and great kids.

Question: You asked Caleb Farley and Divine Deablo to switch positions and offered Christian Darrisaw when very few others did and here they are drafted in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. How can stories like that help you in recruiting and promotion of the program?

Answer: I think it speaks to our support staff. It speaks to the whole army of people that we have here to help see these kids be successful in every area of their life and not all of them will get drafted in the first, second, third, fourth round of the NFL draft.

You know, many will never play football past here, but our job is to prepare them for the real world. What we've tried to do is just surround them with experts in their field. That these people here they're devoted to seeing our kids succeed in their particular area, whether that's nutrition, whether that's weightlifting, whether it's academics or building a network towards entering the business field. That's the support staff that we tried to assemble here.