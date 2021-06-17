McElroy: Kyle Teel is living out his dream with the UVA baseball team

Virginia right fielder Kyle Teel discusses his game-winning grand slam that helped launch the Cavaliers back to the World Series, how this team turned the season around, and making his dreams a reality by playing for the 'Hoos.
Question: After a moment like you had with the grand slam, were you awake all night because of the adrenaline or did you pass out when you hit the pillow?
Answer: I'm not going to lie: I did not get much sleep. It’s just a lot to take in, honestly. You know, it's a great feeling to have, but the whole thing is, ‘what's next,' and we have more games to come.
Question: When you hit the pitch, you sprinted out of the box. Did you think you had a home run and started sprinting or did you think you had an extra base hit?
Answer: When I hit the ball, I thought I flew out.
When I hit a “no doubter” sometimes like to watch it and flip the bat a little, but on that swing, I didn't think it was going out, to be honest with you, so I was just trying to bust out of the box and, you know, I'm grateful it went over the fence.
Question: What’s stayed with you from that moment Monday?
Answer: It’s really a surreal feeling. One of the best moments of my life, to be honest with you.
I remember running around third base getting “the handoff” from Coach Mac (Kevin McMullan). He was a big football guy and so was I, so he gives me the handoff around third base and I remember doing that and then stomping on home plate.
Question: Does it feel like you can look through this dugout and the bullpen and everybody on this team has had a big moment for you guys to get here?
Answer: I mean, that's what it's all about. I feel like every game someone new steps up. Devin Ortiz hitting that grand slam - he stepped up in that situation. Andrew Abbott's been stepping up for us all year. Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof swinging the bat really well, stepping up for us. I mean, I feel like that's what makes this team so good is we pull for each other and we have a lot of guys that can step up and will step up.
Question: There are some who will look at this is as Virginia just getting back to Omaha, but this is a different team. You guys were 4-12 in conference play and under .500 late in the year. Can you look back at a turning point of this season?
Answer: It was around Georgia Tech, and we lost our first game to them and we had a meeting room in the ballroom of our hotel. Coach (Brian) O'Connor was like, “if we don't win every series from here on out, we're not going to make the tournament.”
So our backs were against the wall and it was almost like we have nothing to lose at that point. I feel like that was the turning point.
Question: What came together or carried this team in May and into June?
Answer: I feel like we have a calm energy that's really helping us. Like in the dugout - we always bring the energy, but on the field, I feel like we're all calm and are just together.
Question: How much has Brian O’Connor’s demeanor helped bring that calm?
Answer: He was the one that was talking to us about having that calm demeanor. He's a great coach. He's the man.
Question: You said Monday since you watched Virginia baseball in 2014 at the CWS, this was your dream school. What’s it like going to the CWS and putting your own stamp on this program?
Answer: It was always somewhere where I wanted to go and seeing them play on that College World Series stage, it really fueled me to work hard when I was younger. Then when I committed, I always loved watching like those hype videos when I was younger of the highlight videos of the CWS and I'd watch it probably every night. It just fueled me to work hard and now that we get the opportunity as a team to do it, it's really, really exciting.