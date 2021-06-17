McElroy: Kyle Teel is living out his dream with the UVA baseball team

I remember running around third base getting “the handoff” from Coach Mac (Kevin McMullan). He was a big football guy and so was I, so he gives me the handoff around third base and I remember doing that and then stomping on home plate.

Question: Does it feel like you can look through this dugout and the bullpen and everybody on this team has had a big moment for you guys to get here?

Answer: I mean, that's what it's all about. I feel like every game someone new steps up. Devin Ortiz hitting that grand slam - he stepped up in that situation. Andrew Abbott's been stepping up for us all year. Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof swinging the bat really well, stepping up for us. I mean, I feel like that's what makes this team so good is we pull for each other and we have a lot of guys that can step up and will step up.

Question: There are some who will look at this is as Virginia just getting back to Omaha, but this is a different team. You guys were 4-12 in conference play and under .500 late in the year. Can you look back at a turning point of this season?