McElroy: Mike Greene has JMU's defense on the verge of a semifinal appearance

Answer: I want to say it’s like 70 degrees out today, so this is usually camp weather. It was definitely a lot of getting used to, but it’s still just football at the end of the day. It kind of helps us in a way. We don’t have to go out there and stand by the heaters and warm our hands and stuff, but at the end of the day it’s just about going out and playing the sport.

Question: At one point of this past year you didn’t know if you’d have a season and at a time in the season you didn’t know when you’d play again. How challenging have these past few months been?

Answer: It’s been tough mentally, and tough physically of course.

It’s been tough mentally, not knowing if you’re playing this weekend when you get into Wednesday, working for the game, practicing and then having a game canceled or two or three games canceled. It’s been tough mentally and physically, but we’re staying in there and trying to fight for these last three weeks and get to the national championship.

Question: Going through it together as a team, how has it made you closer?