McElroy: Seven swirling questions as we prepare for the upcoming college football season

Do you know what this weekend is?

It’s the last one without a college football game for four months.

Before we get the kickoff of what one hopes will be a closer-to-normal (fingers crossed) fall, here are seven swirling questions on my mind as we head into the new season.

How will forfeits impact the season? Here we are again, talking COVID-19 and college football.

While vaccinations have arrived nationwide since Alabama won its last championship in January, the complexity of the virus, the delta variant, and those not opting for the vaccine have us entering another season with unknowns.

Can Virginia roll on the road? In the previous five seasons, Bronco Mendenhall has shown that Virginia can win nine games, the Coastal, and defeat rival Virginia Tech. However, one hurdle that continues to trip up the Cavaliers are road games. UVA boasts the ACC’s worst road record (6-20) during the past five seasons.

With early matchups at Coastal favorites UNC (Sept. 18) and Miami Sept. 30) and later dates at BYU and Pittsburgh, if Brennan Armstrong and the Cavaliers want to prove those sleeping on the Wahoos wrong, they need to improve their road performance.