McElroy: Tech's Divine Deablo turned heads at pro day, and now waits for a call during the NFL Draft

Former Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo talked with Wes McElroy about his preparation for the draft, what he hoped teams took away from his Pro Day, and how one NFL coach beat him in rock, paper, scissors.
Question: With the NFL Draft coming up this week, has it felt like it’s taken forever for it to get here or are the days flying off the calendar?
Answer: I'm definitely trying to soak it all up, but I feel like the days have been dragging, especially after the Pro Day. I was just ready for it to get there. It has been forever. It feels like, thankfully we're less than one week away. So yeah, I'm definitely excited.
Question: What’s been your favorite part of the process?
Answer: That's actually a good question. I would say the Zoom meetings, just because I got to meet different people from different coaching staffs, different scouts, and different teams. I feel like that experience was nice. I know in a normal year I'd probably just go up there and visit them in-person, but I'm glad I got the opportunity to meet with them.
Question: We’ve heard about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni asking to play guys in rock, paper, scissors and Matt Rhule in Carolina asking guys if they could only listen to one musician if they were trapped on an island. What is the weirdest question you were asked?
Answer: It actually has to be rock, paper, scissors, because I didn't expect that, because meetings usually are so serious. We were talking about football and then at the end of that meeting, he asked me to play rock, paper, scissors. That just threw me off.
Question: What’s your go-to: rock, paper or scissors?
Answer: I went scissors because..... I don't know. We played the best out of three so I got whooped. But yeah, you should never pick scissors, you should always go rock.
Question: You received many rave reviews after your Pro Day at Virginia Tech. What was the one thing you really wanted scouts and coaches to take away from that performance?
Answer: I feel like I showed that not only I'm big, but I'm fast as well. That was my biggest thing. I wanted to focus on it. During this draft process, I went down to Florida to train, just to get my 40 time right. I wanted to work on my takeoff and I think Mo Wells down there at House of Athlete, he did a great job of teaching me, coaching me up, and I think I just wanted to prove I can be big and fast at the same time. I think that was the biggest question most people had.
Question: Who are the NFL players you’ve studied?
Answer: Well, my go-to is always Kam Chancellor. I look up to Kam. He's the reason why I got number 17 here at Tech when I moved to safety. But since he's not in the league anymore, I just like watching a mix of guys really like Jamal Adams. He's more of a box safety. I watch him as well as Buddha Baker. The way he attacks the ball, coming down hill, he just sets his angle then he attacks the ball carrier and then Tyrann Mathieu, he always finds a way to be around a ball or creates fumbles. It’s a combination of guys and I try to make my own game out of it.