McElroy: Tech's Divine Deablo turned heads at pro day, and now waits for a call during the NFL Draft

Answer: It actually has to be rock, paper, scissors, because I didn't expect that, because meetings usually are so serious. We were talking about football and then at the end of that meeting, he asked me to play rock, paper, scissors. That just threw me off.

Question: What’s your go-to: rock, paper or scissors?

Answer: I went scissors because..... I don't know. We played the best out of three so I got whooped. But yeah, you should never pick scissors, you should always go rock.

Question: You received many rave reviews after your Pro Day at Virginia Tech. What was the one thing you really wanted scouts and coaches to take away from that performance?

Answer: I feel like I showed that not only I'm big, but I'm fast as well. That was my biggest thing. I wanted to focus on it. During this draft process, I went down to Florida to train, just to get my 40 time right. I wanted to work on my takeoff and I think Mo Wells down there at House of Athlete, he did a great job of teaching me, coaching me up, and I think I just wanted to prove I can be big and fast at the same time. I think that was the biggest question most people had.

Question: Who are the NFL players you’ve studied?