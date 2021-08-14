McElroy: UVA's Keytaon Thompson is ready to run it back in 2021

Answer: I wouldn’t say a lot has changed. You know, I have to put the time and still have to put the work in and build that confidence within yourself and within your team to go out and perform on Saturday nights. Nothing much has really changed besides what I’m doing as far as running routes and cutting and things like that, that I wouldn’t be doing at quarterback, but as far as weight room stuff and training and routines and all that, it’s pretty much the same.

Question: Out of all the roles you can play, is there one that you enjoy more than the others?

Answer: They’re all equally fun when I’m out there. I’m learning new things so it keeps me interested, it keeps me coming back, and I’m excited to learn each and every day.

Question: There are no such things as a do-over but with the amount of players returning including your super seniors, does this feel like another crack at the season you hoped to have last year?