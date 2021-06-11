McElroy: VCU's Ed McLaughlin on the potential impact of NIL legislation

Answer: Carla and I have sort of taken the lead on that as far as AD’s go and our presidents have really taken the lead on it, they've done a great job in working with us on this. So, much credit to the presidents in Virginia for their work. We’re trying to work with the Governor's office and they've been great, and also with some of our legislators to make something more permanent as it goes forward as well.

But you know, it's one of those things that we in Virginia shouldn't have to do that because it should be something that's across the entire country, but, we'll make sure that we do everything we need to do so student-athletes in Virginia are not only protected but empowered.

Question: Are state or federal laws the key, because with no laws there can be no strong enforcement or regulations?

Answer: Yeah. I mean, we need it. If we're not going to have some type of a Congressional Federal Legislation to happen, we need state laws so we can start working on it and take this out of the NCAA's hands.

Question: What concerns have your coaches expressed to you?