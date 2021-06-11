McElroy: VCU's Ed McLaughlin on the potential impact of NIL legislation

Following a Senate hearing on Wednesday and with six states set to legalize laws on July 1 allowing college athletes to profit from name, image and likeness, the questions are only increasing of how it will be regulated.
VCU’s Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin took a few minutes to discuss the topic.
Question: With NIL still lacking state, federal, or NCAA guidelines, how is VCU going about preparing for this to go into effect?
Answer: We've worked with the Governor's office and the Secretary of Education and some legislators on trying to find a solution. We're working on that now. But July 1 is coming up here, so we want to make sure any of our student athletes, current or a recruitable student-athlete, aren’t put at a disadvantage by any stretch of the imagination.
I just think given all the things that Congress has to address right now in terms of infrastructure bills and all that, I don't know if image and likeness for college student athletes is right on the top of their agenda of the needs of our country right now, but it's certainly an important issue to our industry and something we need to address and really expedite because it's been too long, and the student athletes deserve to have this opportunity.
Question: UVA AD Carla Williams sent a letter to Governor Ralph Northam asking for help on this, and other Virginia schools were signees on it. Was VCU part of this?
Answer: Carla and I have sort of taken the lead on that as far as AD’s go and our presidents have really taken the lead on it, they've done a great job in working with us on this. So, much credit to the presidents in Virginia for their work. We’re trying to work with the Governor's office and they've been great, and also with some of our legislators to make something more permanent as it goes forward as well.
But you know, it's one of those things that we in Virginia shouldn't have to do that because it should be something that's across the entire country, but, we'll make sure that we do everything we need to do so student-athletes in Virginia are not only protected but empowered.
Question: Are state or federal laws the key, because with no laws there can be no strong enforcement or regulations?
Answer: Yeah. I mean, we need it. If we're not going to have some type of a Congressional Federal Legislation to happen, we need state laws so we can start working on it and take this out of the NCAA's hands.
Question: What concerns have your coaches expressed to you?
Answer: I don't think coaches are so worried about the concepts of it. We all want to make sure that it doesn't get into a situation where people are just finding an avenue to pay recruits like they're doing illegally now. Right? Obviously we know plenty of stories of people who are either through the FBI probe or otherwise, that are alleged to be paying student athletes in return for the students to attend school there.
We don't want that, nor do we want any model where the schools are directly paying student athletes above board, because that's pro sports and none of us want to be involved with that. But, I do think our coaches’ reservations, right now, are: we don't want to be left behind. We don't want our student-athletes to not be able to take advantage of this in something they should be able to take advantage of.
Question: What if I was a star basketball recruit –try not to laugh too hard- and Fan Duel or a gambling site wanted to put me on a billboard on I-95. How will certain situations be handled?
Answer: We're going to have compliance folks, obviously, working on that to make sure that the student athletes don't get themselves into any situations that will be affecting their eligibility. Then we'll have education as well to make sure the student athletes don't get any type of relationships where it's a predatory relationship and some business or entity takes advantage of them.
I think what you'll see more so for the normal student athlete, if you're not Zion Williamson or Trevor Lawrence or (Odicci Alexander) the pitcher from JMU softball, who is like a global star, and well-deserved, by the way - if you're not one of those you're going to make name, image and likeness money on things that are closer to home like social media, YouTube channels, and jersey sales, things like that.
There's plenty of VCU basketball players who have been through and who would’ve been able to take advantage of that if they were still playing here with us. I think you're going to see more of that than you will see the people on the billboard.
It's just to make sure that they're not in any relationships where it's something that's counter to what we have or something gives obviously what would be (against) department values, and things like that but you can monitor it and making sure that they're just doing everything that they need to do and also educate them so they can understand what their value is.