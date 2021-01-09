McElroy: VCU's Vince Williams is happy, healthy and hungry for more

Question: With all the new faces and youth, how has this team been able to come together this season?

Answer: It’s understanding us and [the younger players] seeing that we’re trying to this for the betterment of themselves and our team’s success. The coaches have just always been in our ears to talk to our teammates and just honestly just be there for one another on and off the court.

Question: Because of COVID-19 and being limited to doing certain things socially, how has it brought you guys together?

Answer: Definitely the team chemistry for sure. That’s probably the biggest one just because since we are all here with each other, we really can’t do too much outside of us.

So it’s kind of like we kind of have to hang out with each other at this point [says laughing], so I feel like we’re getting to know us as people outside of the basketball court. That just helps tremendously. I feel like we keep just building up on our character and people around us. I feel like with everything the sky’s the limit for us.

Question: With being so tight and together, is there a teammate that you’ve gotten to know maybe a little more if you weren’t around each other so much?