McElroy: Virginia Tech's Evan Hughes is named the nation's top collegiate sportscaster

Evan Hughes has always wanted to be a sportscaster.

Well, maybe not always, but at least since he was seven years old. That’s when his uncle Danny asked me if his young nephew could come take a tour of the studio at WRNL.

Evan’s legs didn’t reach the floor of the swivel studio chair that he sat in, but it was apparent he was right at home in front of the microphone.

This past week, that young man was named the Jim Nantz Award winner as the top collegiate broadcaster in the country.

“It's one of the greatest honors of my life,” said the Patrick Henry High alumnus. “You’re sitting there, and I think there were maybe 200 to 300 contestants this year. The talent is just so good across the country.”

Hughes graduated last month from Virginia Tech with a degree in Multimedia Journalism with a concentration in Sports Media and Analytics.

Founded in 2009, the Jim Nantz Award is presented by the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America. Their judging panel is comprised of “leading members of the sportscasting industry and former Jim Nantz Award winners.”