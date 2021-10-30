McElroy: When in Atlanta, a visit to the College Football Hall of Fame is a must

There are certain places that no matter how many times you visit, their uniqueness never wears off.
Nearly 30 years after my first trip to the National Aquarium in Baltimore, it still mesmerizes me to watch the sharks swim circles around their tanks.
When in Carolina Beach in North Carolina, there always is a mandatory meal at The Shuckin’ Shack. In Chicago, there has to be at least one round at Billy Goat Tavern.
The same goes for a trip to Atlanta, where one must see and truly experience what sits at 250 Marietta Street.
While in the ATL for the Virginia Tech matchup against Georgia Tech, Friday provided the opportunity to pay my second visit and the opportunity to host my radio show inside the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame.
Place one foot in the door and the Hall welcomes every fan in the most unique way with a wall of more than 700 football helmets from schools throughout the FBS, FCS, Division II and III, as well as NAIA.
“It’s always one of those exciting moments when people realize that their school is included,” Jeremy Swick, historian and curator of the Hall, said of the feeling of seeing your school’s helmet represented whether its JMU, VT, the V-sabre, the Richmond Spider or in my case that orange and black “W” of Waynesburg University.
“It’s just one of those welcoming areas where we really wanted to make sure everyone felt included. Of course, [there’s] the Power Five and the bigger name schools, but some of those smaller schools definitely still have their own college football history.”
The history of college football certainly is captured in the Hall, located near Centennial Olympic Park. But it was designed to be more than just a museum, an experience where upon arrival every visitor receives an interactive all-access pass which activates unique experiences such as being able to sit on a virtual College GameDay set with Rece Davis and Desmond Howard, use a quarterback simulator, fly the Goodyear Blimp, and use multiple booths to don a headset and put your own touch calling some of the great moments in college football history.
The all-access pass then records these experiences allowing fans to not only relive their visit over and over again but also share the highlights with friends and family.
“One of my favorite parts is the fact of how interactive it is with over 50,000 square feet of exhibit space,” Swick said. “We of course have that 45-yard indoor football field. I always like to say it appeals to the wide variety of fans.”
Once housed in Kings Mill, Ohio, from 1978-1992, the Hall resided in South Bend, Indiana, until its 2014 relocation to Atlanta in 2014.
Its three stories are a home and a tribute to 1,038 players, 223 coaches and countless artifacts of the game inside the $68.5 million, 95,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility.
A walk inside and The Commanders-in-Chief Trophy will greet you. Take a few steps down and you’ll encounter the Heisman Trophy. A few more paces and you’ll see the first ever penalty flag. Turn the corner and there’s a display of the Hokies Lunch Pail and Roger Staubach’s uniform from his days in Annapolis.
One of Swick’s favorite places to congregate is a new exhibit in which he had an integral part creating.
“I always like to go up to the temporary exhibit gallery. Currently we have 32 lockers recreated from each of our 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame class members,” said Swick of an exhibit which includes Virginia safety Anthony Poindexter, a member of the class of 2020. “We’ve spent the last several months talking to not only the universities but the players themselves. I drove to David Pollock’s house to pick up some of his trophies. I’m a little biased but that’s absolutely one of my favorite places.”
As the landscape of the sport changes so does the Hall. History changes every year and sometimes every week, meaning there’s a chance to showcase more.
“It’s funny you mentioned that because on Saturday I was sitting at my house watching the nine OT game that happened between Illinois and Penn State,” said Swick. “I thought about it and I reached out to Illinois right after the game happened and they are now sending one of the game footballs and I believe their quarterback’s gloves and a program from that game.”
As we witnessed this week in Virginia, the history of college football can change at any moment, on or off the field.
Whatever happens next — today, tomorrow or in the future — the story is forever told and experienced in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show at noon on 910 and 105.1.