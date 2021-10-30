McElroy: When in Atlanta, a visit to the College Football Hall of Fame is a must

Its three stories are a home and a tribute to 1,038 players, 223 coaches and countless artifacts of the game inside the $68.5 million, 95,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility.

A walk inside and The Commanders-in-Chief Trophy will greet you. Take a few steps down and you’ll encounter the Heisman Trophy. A few more paces and you’ll see the first ever penalty flag. Turn the corner and there’s a display of the Hokies Lunch Pail and Roger Staubach’s uniform from his days in Annapolis.

One of Swick’s favorite places to congregate is a new exhibit in which he had an integral part creating.

“I always like to go up to the temporary exhibit gallery. Currently we have 32 lockers recreated from each of our 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame class members,” said Swick of an exhibit which includes Virginia safety Anthony Poindexter, a member of the class of 2020. “We’ve spent the last several months talking to not only the universities but the players themselves. I drove to David Pollock’s house to pick up some of his trophies. I’m a little biased but that’s absolutely one of my favorite places.”

As the landscape of the sport changes so does the Hall. History changes every year and sometimes every week, meaning there’s a chance to showcase more.