McElroy: Young people are struggling with mental health, and it's on all of us to reach out

One is the head football coach of the Hokies, the other the rival Cavaliers.
One made his name around defense, the other as a former quarterback turned offensive coach.
Yet as men in charge of their football programs, both share many concerns about their players in 2020.
A big one: Their mental health.
“You’ve got a topic that I care a lot about,” said Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall. “So much of the approach around the country or the world or families is just ‘suck it up’ or ‘just get over it’. That makes zero sense, nor is it possible just to ‘suck it up’ and ‘get over it’. It takes a lot of work, a lifetime of work, and focus and education, and diligence. So I'm glad to help any of my players that come to me or that I see signs of and I reach out to them.”
October is National Mental Health Awareness Month and, amid a pandemic, record-high unemployment and heightened social issues and protests, attention to anxiety and depression have never needed more focus, especially for those in a younger age group.
“I don't know that there's ever been a group that's had to go through as much as this group is going through right now,” said Fuente of not just his players but of all youth in America. “It’s like the perfect storm between all of the different elements that these young people, and I personally think you see, we see the effects of it more in the young people, because they want to live their lives. You know, there are kids that are concerned about things and we've all got our own experiences and our own backgrounds and it contributes to who we are and how we view events that happened in our country or in our world. “
Research done by the National Institute of Mental Health shows that mental illness affects tens of millions of Americans each year. Estimates suggest that only half of the people with mental illnesses receive treatment.
A new report released in September by the CDC showed a 60% rise in the rates of suicide among those of the ages of 10 to 24. All but eight states showed significant increases from 2007 to 2018.
A CDC survey this August on how COVID has affected Americans mental health found 75% of 5,500 respondents age 18-24 reported at least one behavioral health symptom. Twenty-five percent of respondents in the age group also admitted seriously considering suicide in the 30 days before completing the survey.
Experts continue to question the cause of increased suicide of young people. School pressures, college education, eating disorders, cyber bullying, and issues of sexuality and social relationships are all concerning factors.
Both head coaches, also fathers, feel social media has added a new weight onto young people.
“You throw social media on top of it, “added Fuente, a father of three girls. “I have a sister that teaches junior high math and you know, those kids can never escape whatever happens at school, good or bad, because it's in their pocket and they take it home and it's either liked or not liked or something embarrassing happened and they're still hearing about it when they're at home. There's a lot on these young people today.”
Mendenhall also has his own apprehension with social media.
“Social media, I think, negatively and adversely affects mental health,” said the fifth-year coach and father of three sons. “Human connection is absolutely necessary. Exercise and medication certainly help but there's so many things on a daily basis that can be done in terms of best practices that kind of add vibrancy in a different mindset.”
Both coaches also know the pitfalls of social media.
Have a good game and everyone showers you with accolades. Yet drop a pass or miss a game winning field goal and those same people will tell you to quit the team or, in some cases, worse.
There used to be a time where athletes had only to be concerned about performing every move in front of a few thousand vocal fans and hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, watching at home. If that’s not stressful enough, now, there’s countless more faceless voices seeping into their emails, Facebook accounts, and direct messages.
It’s easy to tell a college kid to “just stay off social media,” but we of an older demographic forget when were young and how status and popularity felt like it was everything.
“I've kind of made it one of my life's works to learn and study and try to understand that at a higher level," said Mendenhall. "For a lot of different reasons that has endeared that topic (of mental health) to me and has allowed me to have dialogue with players in a manner that I think is safe and nonthreatening."
Both head coaches acknowledge learning the importance of mental health and the newly added struggles of young people have opened their eyes as they’ve risen the coaching ranks.
“I just know that if it's done one thing, maybe it has opened our eyes a little bit as older people to the things that these kids are going through,” noted Fuente. “I think hopefully through all of this, the older generation with some intelligence and some perspective can sit back and look at what these young people are actually dealing with and find some ways to help them out, because I think it's incredibly detrimental to their health and I think it's maybe the hardest thing a young group has been through.”