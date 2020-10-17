McElroy: Young people are struggling with mental health, and it's on all of us to reach out

One is the head football coach of the Hokies, the other the rival Cavaliers.

One made his name around defense, the other as a former quarterback turned offensive coach.

Yet as men in charge of their football programs, both share many concerns about their players in 2020.

A big one: Their mental health.

“You’ve got a topic that I care a lot about,” said Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall. “So much of the approach around the country or the world or families is just ‘suck it up’ or ‘just get over it’. That makes zero sense, nor is it possible just to ‘suck it up’ and ‘get over it’. It takes a lot of work, a lifetime of work, and focus and education, and diligence. So I'm glad to help any of my players that come to me or that I see signs of and I reach out to them.”

October is National Mental Health Awareness Month and, amid a pandemic, record-high unemployment and heightened social issues and protests, attention to anxiety and depression have never needed more focus, especially for those in a younger age group.