Mechanicsville native Arnold Henderson VI excelling in his role for VCU

That helped with Henderson’s confidence. And it’s a reason why he approaches his role on the Rams the way he does — always trying to help his teammates out, and encouraging them.

“I know I'm not going to play every game,” Henderson said. “So there's something I can bring to the table. Instead of not playing, I can help my teammates, pick them up if they're not having a good day.”

It may be an uplifting word. After a bad possession or turnover Henderson may pass along a, “‘Just worry about the next play, don't let it affect you. There's still a game to win, and just keep focusing on the next play.’”

“Make sure that they focus on their game, their confidence,” Henderson said.

And, hopping in as Henderson spoke on a Zoom call from the Rams’ locker room, teammate Bones Hyland affirmed.

“He’s No. 1 at that,” Hyland said.

Make no mistake, though, Henderson puts in the work on his game like anyone else, too. Rhoades said Tuesday that, when he was leaving the office the night before, at close to 9 p.m., Henderson was in the gym getting shots up by himself.

Henderson said he’s always trying to get in the weight room as well.