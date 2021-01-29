Mechanicsville native Arnold Henderson VI excelling in his role for VCU

The chant has become a mainstay from spectators in the Siegel Center at the end of games that are in hand: “We want Arnold! We want Arnold!”
It emanates from the VCU student section in particular, even with attendance severely limited this year.
When the request is satiated, by Arnold Henderson VI stepping foot on the floor and into the game, an exuberant cheer arises.
Henderson, a sophomore guard from Mechanicsville, arrived at VCU as a preferred walk-on — an easy decision for him. He’s loved the school his whole life, and was a ball boy at VCU hoops games for a time as a kid.
Playing time can be scarce, but it’s clear he’s made an impression on members of the VCU fanbase. They “want Arnold,” and Henderson’s coaches and teammates are glad to have him.
“Every day he's about the right things,” coach Mike Rhoades said of Henderson. “He's about his team, he's about helping his teammates. ‘What can I do, Coach, to help us?’
“And he's done a super job, I'm really proud of him.”
Henderson, who was a standout point guard at St. Christopher’s in Richmond, has made 12 career appearances so far for the Rams.
Coming in as a freshman last season, one of the areas in which Henderson grew was in being a teammate. He learned from the five seniors on last year’s team, as well as junior Marcus Santos-Silva. They took him under their wing, he said, and made him feel like family.
That helped with Henderson’s confidence. And it’s a reason why he approaches his role on the Rams the way he does — always trying to help his teammates out, and encouraging them.
“I know I'm not going to play every game,” Henderson said. “So there's something I can bring to the table. Instead of not playing, I can help my teammates, pick them up if they're not having a good day.”
It may be an uplifting word. After a bad possession or turnover Henderson may pass along a, “‘Just worry about the next play, don't let it affect you. There's still a game to win, and just keep focusing on the next play.’”
“Make sure that they focus on their game, their confidence,” Henderson said.
And, hopping in as Henderson spoke on a Zoom call from the Rams’ locker room, teammate Bones Hyland affirmed.
“He’s No. 1 at that,” Hyland said.
Make no mistake, though, Henderson puts in the work on his game like anyone else, too. Rhoades said Tuesday that, when he was leaving the office the night before, at close to 9 p.m., Henderson was in the gym getting shots up by himself.
Henderson said he’s always trying to get in the weight room as well.
“Whenever I can get in the gym. If I'm bored, I might just come over here, get on the [shooting machine],” Henderson said. “I just try and stay in here as much as I can, every day."
As a senior at St. Christopher’s, Henderson converted on 34 3-point attempts, and he hit a 3 in his first career appearance for VCU, against Jacksonville State in November 2019.
Rhoades said that, when Henderson graduates from VCU, he’s going to be a leader. And he said he wants Henderson’s VCU experience to help him do that. Henderson is a business major, who’s looked into sports business in particular, and also law.
Henderson said his goals as his VCU career continues are to try to work to get better every day, and to try to help his teammates every day.
His contributions may not always come under the bright lights. But in those ways he continues to excel for the Rams.
“He’s really respected by his teammates, he has great relationships with his teammates,” Rhoades said. “And those are the type of guys you want in your program. So he's been great. He's been a fan favorite for a long, long time.
“And when they're yelling his name that's a good thing, right? That's a good thing.”
Weekend doubleheader ahead for VCU
After, on Wednesday, the Feb. 15 VCU home game against against Fordham (1-8, 1-8 Atlantic 10) was rescheduled to Sunday at 5 p.m., VCU (11-4, 4-2) has an unorthodox weekend ahead, with games at the Siegel Center on back-to-back days. The team hosts La Salle (7-9, 4-5) at 1 p.m. on Saturday as well.
Explaining how that happened, Rhoades said that, after VCU’s Wednesday home game against Massachusetts was postponed due to the Minutemen entering COVID-19 protocol, the program still wanted to get two games in this week.
“It's a little obscure, little different,” Rhoades said. “Back to back. But we're home, and it gives this young team a chance to handle a back-to-back prep like we would have to do in the conference tournament if you win."
La Salle has A-10 road wins over Richmond and Dayton. The Explorers are tied for 34th in the nation in steals (125), led by freshman Jhamir Brickus (30).
“They're an aggressive group,” Rhoades said. “And they're building their program, and they're building it on confidence and playing really hard.”
Fordham will be playing its second game since coach Jeff Neubauer left the school after going 61-104 in five-plus seasons. It fell 86-62 against Duquesne on Wednesday. Associate head coach Michael DePaoli is serving as the program’s interim coach.
Saturday’s game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network, and Sunday’s on MASN and ESPN+.
