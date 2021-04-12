 Skip to main content
Medley-Bacon, after VCU transfer, headed to McNeese State
Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies looks to back down Brendan Medley-Bacon #35 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)

 Dave Eggen/Inertia

Former VCU center Brendan Medley-Bacon has a new destination.

The 7-1 Baltimore native announced Monday afternoon that he has committed to McNeese State. The school, which competes in the Southland Conference, is located in Lake Charles, La. Medley-Bacon has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The commitment comes just about two weeks after Medley-Bacon entered the transfer portal, following one season with the Rams. Medley-Bacon previously played two seasons at Coppin State in Baltimore.

Medley-Bacon got limited time at VCU this past year, with an average of 4.2 minutes over 13 total appearances. But he demonstrated advancement late in the season, a stretch when coach Mike Rhoades said Medley-Bacon was playing his best basketball since he arrived at VCU.

Medley-Bacon finished with totals of 2 of 9 from the field, nine rebounds and two blocks.

At Coppin State, as a sophomore in 2019-20, Medley-Bacon was a starter and averaged 7.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and a MEAC-high 2.1 blocks, in 27.1 minutes.

McNeese State, since the middle of last month, has been under the direction of coach John Aiken. Aiken was previously associate head coach under coach Heath Schroyer, who was hired in 2018.

Schroyer, though, had served as McNeese State’s director of athletics as well since last June and last month stepped down from his coaching position to focus on the athletic director position. Aiken was then promoted.

