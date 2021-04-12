Medley-Bacon, after VCU transfer, headed to McNeese State

Medley-Bacon got limited time at VCU this past year, with an average of 4.2 minutes over 13 total appearances. But he demonstrated advancement late in the season, a stretch when coach Mike Rhoades said Medley-Bacon was playing his best basketball since he arrived at VCU.

Medley-Bacon finished with totals of 2 of 9 from the field, nine rebounds and two blocks.

At Coppin State, as a sophomore in 2019-20, Medley-Bacon was a starter and averaged 7.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and a MEAC-high 2.1 blocks, in 27.1 minutes.

McNeese State, since the middle of last month, has been under the direction of coach John Aiken. Aiken was previously associate head coach under coach Heath Schroyer, who was hired in 2018.

Schroyer, though, had served as McNeese State’s director of athletics as well since last June and last month stepped down from his coaching position to focus on the athletic director position. Aiken was then promoted.