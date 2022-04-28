Memorial service for former VCU basketball standout Chris Cheeks set for Saturday

A memorial service for Chris Cheeks, who was a VCU men’s basketball standout in the late 1980s and a longtime coach, will be held on Saturday morning.

Faith and Family Church, located at 7900 Walmsley Blvd. in North Chesterfield, will host the service. It will begin at 10:30 a.m., and will be presided by Pastor Calvin Duncan, another former VCU basketball standout (1981-85).

Attire is come as you are, with black and gold colors suggested. Masks will be required. The memorial will also be live streamed, at this link: https://everloved.com/life-of/chris-cheeks/funeral/#d622809b-8033-45a6-9c96-d99076738dec.

A funeral service will be held on May 3, at 700 Southern Ave. SE in Washington, DC. A viewing will begin at 10 a.m. before the service at 11 a.m. That will also be livestreamed, at: https://everloved.com/life-of/chris-cheeks/funeral/#e84f78a5-bcb5-4de5-8829-423f31dafd7a/.

The Chris Cheeks Memorial fund has also been established, and donations can be made via CashApp, at $CheeksMemorialFund or via Zelle, at ccheeksmemorialfund@gmail.com.

Mr. Cheeks died on April 21 at age 54, after a brief illness. He played for the Rams from 1987-89, and later served as an assistant coach in the program, under Sonny Smith.

As a player, Mr. Cheeks transferred to VCU after two years at Lon Morris Junior College in Texas. The Washington, D.C., native’s career scoring average of 20.2 points over two seasons is second in program history. He averaged 34.08 minutes, too, which is also second in VCU history.

A 6-4 guard, Mr. Cheeks still holds the VCU record for most points scored in a Division I contest — he had 42 points in a January 1989 game against Old Dominion.

He served as the head coach of the boys basketball team at Atlee High School in 1994-95, then was hired at VCU by Smith in 1995. Mr. Cheeks coached with the Rams until 2000, and helped them to Colonial Athletic Association regular-season and conference tournament titles in the 1995-96 season.

Mr. Cheeks was also an assistant coach at West Virginia (2000-02), Georgia State (2003-06), Charlotte (2006-10), Delaware (2012-16), Western Kentucky (2016-17) and Boston College (2017-21). He was the head coach of the DC Assault AAU team in 2011-12.