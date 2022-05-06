Mental approach key for Flying Squirrels starter Jake Dahlberg, who's off to big start

When Jake Dahlberg takes the mound for starts, the undervisor of his game cap contains words that serve as guideposts to his performance.

The lefty writes the word “believe,” and then the word “responsibility” right under that.

There’s a quote from one of his favorite songs, “Wish I Had It” by Kevin Gates: “I see everything I dream about and wish I had it.” Then there’s also three words that relate very directly to the task at hand: “selection, location, target.”

“Just a few simple mantras to, if I'm ever out there, I'm looking up and need to reset, I can go back to those words very quickly and get right back on track,” Dahlberg said before the Flying Squirrels’ Friday afternoon game against the Akron RubberDucks.

They’re reminders of the creeds that help shape the mindset Dahlberg tries to settle into for his best performance. And it’s that mental game that Dahlberg credits for the type of 2022 he’s had so far.

The 28-year-old Vancouver, Wash., native has been the Flying Squirrels’ most effective starting pitcher to this point. He’s posted a 1.71 ERA, which is sixth across the Eastern League. He’s done it over 26 1/3 innings, which is tied for fourth in the league.

And it’s come at the beginning of his first full season with the Giants organization. He was a July signee last year, out of the independent American Association.

“I remind myself I know what I'm capable of, I know what I've been through,” Dahlberg said, of his mindset. “And being able to go out there with no doubt, no fear and just trusting that my mind's in the right place, trusting my thoughts, my mantras that I have."

Earlier in Dahlberg’s career, after a season at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Ore., he transferred to the University of Illinois at Chicago. And the coach there at the time, Mike Dee, emphasized the mental side of the game.

Dee’s methods sparked a mental progression for Dahlberg — to develop more of an understanding of what he needed to do to give himself the best chance to succeed.

He was then picked by the Cardinals, the team he grew up rooting for, in the 21st round of the 2017 draft, and spent a season and a half in that organization.

But he admitted that he doesn’t believe he had the best work ethic at that point. And, despite solid performance, he was released in March 2019, told he wasn’t a priority in the organization’s system.

“You never want to walk away saying, ‘I could’ve done more,’” Dahlberg said. “... And I walked away from the Cardinals thinking, ‘I could've done more.’”

So, since, Dahlberg said he’s fully committed to everything he does. He took that approach into indy ball after he was released, where he played with the Chicago Dogs for three seasons.

That preceded an opportunity back in affiliated ball, with the Giants last year, an emotional moment for Dahlberg when it came.

“You rarely get second chances in this game,” Dahlberg said. “So, to me, it’s like [treat] every day like it’s your last out here. Find a way to get better constantly.”

Dahlberg pitched 10 games with the High-A Eugene (Ore.) Emeralds before a strong start with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats to finish the year.

Now, at the moment, Dahlberg is coming off consecutive scoreless starts with Richmond.

And, from what he’s seen, manager Dennis Pelfrey believes that Dahlberg has shown the ability to be able to grow from a mental standpoint more than anyone.

“Because at the end of the day these players here, including Jake, there’s not a lot of difference between them and big leaguers as far as talent,” Pelfrey said Friday. “It’s really how they handle the adversity and how they really move through those things to progress.

“And he’s one of the best I’ve seen.”

A book Dahlberg is reading, “The Mental ABCs of Pitching” by the late sports psychologist H.A. Dorfman, speaks of a so-called “locus of focus” — a total commitment to the right thoughts.

And those items are written under the brim of his hat.

To Dahlberg, consistency comes from keeping the correct thoughts in his mind. Because he trusts what he’s capable of from a physical performance standpoint.

So, off to a big start, that will be the aim moving forward.

"I trust my ability. Obviously there's things that can be better, still work to be done always,” said Dahlberg, who's scheduled to pitch Saturday, a 6:05 p.m. start. “But if I can commit my mind to saying it's good enough and just go out there and focus on what I need to focus on, I have no fear when I'm out there."

Friday’s game: The RubberDucks beat the Flying Squirrels 3-0 in front of 5,235 for a rare Friday day game. All three Akron (12-13) runs came in the first inning. Jose Tena scored on a wild pitch off Richmond (16-9) starter Matt Frisbee.

Later, Brayan Rocchio scored when Julian Escobedo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. And Daniel Schneemann singled home Will Brennan.