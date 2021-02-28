Mental fatigue catching up with No. 15 UVA heading into Senior Night

“It’s a hard way to go to kind of be that sharp mentally and that good physically, to beat teams that are playing well,” said Bennett. “But that’s just this team, this year. When it’s a little off or it’s not right, you can lose if you’re not there.”

So, has all the added stress of COVID protocols, isolating from friends and family, taking remote courses and playing in front of mostly-empty arenas finally caught up with the Cavaliers?

“That’s a fair question,” said Bennett. “If it was just us, I’d say sure. It’s everyone. Yeah, our guys, everybody’s been here since July. That’s real. But everyone’s in the same boat. It is what it is as they say. Everybody’s going through that same thing.”

The question now is, can Bennett and his players bring that boat in smoothly to shore. After the Miami game, UVA ends the regular season Saturday at Louisville.

If it wins one of those two, it will finish no lower than sixth going into the upcoming ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Win both and the Cavaliers will be assured of at least the No. 2 seed and a double-bye - given to the top four teams - into the quarterfinals.