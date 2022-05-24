Mental shift could make dream become reality for Flying Squirrels' Armani Smith

On the wall of Armani Smith’s room, in his residence at UC Santa Barbara, he wrote a list of goals — an act that became a foundation for the player he is today.

It was before his junior season at UC Santa Barbara, and his mother and teammate Andrew Martinez coaxed him to do it. They stressed to Smith the power of manifestation and of carrying a positive mindset.

Smith and Martinez, who later played in the Orioles organization, shared a room. And they both jotted down their objectives for that 2019 season with the Gauchos on the wall, mostly hitting goals.

“I found out my junior year how powerful your mind is,” Smith said, before the Flying Squirrels’ game against the visiting Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday. “It's almost like an alter ego you have. And my mom pushed it on me, my roommate.

“And … I practice it, and I continue it."

The mindset shift preceded what was Smith’s best season at UC Santa Barbara, a notably productive year at the plate that helped put him in position to get taken in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Giants, the team he grew up rooting for in nearby Martinez, Calif.

Since, the 23-year-old has swung his way up the Giants’ developmental ladder at a swift pace. It’s a trajectory that continued last week, when Smith earned his first promotion to Double-A, with the Flying Squirrels.

And the 6-4, 215-pound outfielder, who Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey described as having laser focus, has enjoyed his share of early success with the Flying Squirrels, too.

“Just be yourself, be consistent,” Smith said, of his approach to the new level. “I’ve had a couple big league players tell me, ‘You don’t have to be anything more than you are. Keep being you, do you and keep being consistent.’”

Smith grew up in a baseball family, in the shadow of the Giants — Martinez is just over 30 miles from Oracle Park. His father, Chris, played pro baseball too — reaching the Double-A level — and was childhood friends with C.C. Sabathia. Smith had a grandfather who played in the Negro Leagues, as well.

As a kid, Smith fell in love with the Giants and Barry Bonds. He went to two or three Giants games a month.

As a teen, Smith landed at UC Santa Barbara, which he said was the only school to give him an offer. He had a big freshman year, batting .285 with nine doubles, three home runs and 24 RBIs in 179 at-bats over 49 games.

However he struggled as a sophomore, batting .224, which led into the readjustment of mentality he had before his year, writing down his goals with Martinez.

“Like what average we wanted, and how many home runs and RBIs we wanted to achieve,” Smith said, of what he and his roommate wrote on their wall. “We didn't wish upon it, we kind of practiced like it's going to happen, it already happened."

Smith went on to have a marquee season, then, when he batted .323 with 11 home runs, 18 doubles and 45 RBIs in 217 at-bats across 56 games.

He said it didn’t feel real when he was selected by the Giants in the draft that June, 206th overall. He was in the middle of his final exam period at UC Santa Barbara, sitting with teammates in his living room, when he found out.

Since his pro debut in June 2019, Smith had batted .288 with 20 home runs and 104 RBIs in 159 career games.

Smith and Pelfrey spent time together with the Eugene Emeralds, the Giants’ High-A affiliate, last season. Smith didn’t arrive to Eugene until mid June, but still finished fourth on the team in hits (72), fifth in doubles (14) and fifth in RBIs (45).

The success, in Pelfrey’s estimation, came because of how Smith goes about his business every day.

“He’s really good at being able to segment and compartmentalize his game from a mental standpoint, a physical standpoint,” Pelfrey said.

Pelfrey excitedly texted Smith when he learned of his promotion last week, sending him a popcorn emoji to say, “Get your popcorn ready.”

“Because he’s fun to watch,” Pelfrey said. “He’s exciting.”

Smith made his Flying Squirrels debut at the Altoona Curve on May 15, and has gone 6 of 15 with a double, a pair of RBIs and a walk so far.

He said his biggest goal right now is to show that he’s not just a power slugger, but rather that he’s a complete hitter, who can put together quality at-bats each time up.

All the while, in his mind is the dream of making it to San Francisco, to don a Giants uniform and play close to home.

It’s something he’s tried to envision, a dream so surreal it seems like a movie to him.

But he attributes 90% of the player he’s become to the mental adjustment he made while at UC Santa Barbara. And it’s that shift that could, ultimately, make his dream a reality.

“You just kind of got to look at yourself and really have some self awareness,” Smith said, “like who you are as a player, who you are as a person, … what you're speaking to yourself.”