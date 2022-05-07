Mental skills coach Kellen Lee helps Giants minor leaguers get the most out of their talent

If one poses pro baseball players the question of how much they believe the game is mental, most would say a share of 60%, 70% or even more, Kellen Lee believes.

“And my job is essentially to train that aspect of the game,” Lee said.

Lee is in his third year with the Giants organization, as a minor league mental skills coach. He’s a former baseball player himself, at UC San Diego (2009-11) and at the independent pro level.

It was his coach at UC San Diego, Dan O’Brien, who introduced him to mental development. It helped him reach a level of performance that he never thought possible, and sowed a seed that made Lee want to make a career out of it.

And it became a path that led the Vista, Calif., native to a role as a mental skills trainer with the Army and then his current one with the Giants.

Lee identifies as a coach first. Except, instead of one who specializes in hitting, pitching or fielding, he addresses the mental side of the game. It’s a lane that’s become standard in pro ball.

“The better your mental approach is, the more your physical skill set can show up, more consistently,” Lee said Saturday, before the Flying Squirrels’ game against the Akron RubberDucks. “And that’s what we’re trying to do. Because these guys have the skill. It’s an incredibly skillful group that we have here.

“And I think for them to have long longevity of a career — which is ultimately what we all want — it’s being able to tap into that skill set over and over and over.”

Lee is a roving coach, who’s based in San Jose but visits the Giants minor league affiliates multiple times over the course of the season. He was in Richmond this week, to visit with the Flying Squirrels during their series against Akron.

He, early in his career, worked as a consultant for a couple of college athletic programs before he began his role with the Army. What he found was that, while working with members of the military differed greatly from working with athletes from a physical performance standpoint, the required mental skill set was the same.

“Being able to control your focus, being able to control your breathing,” Lee said. “Be able to be in control of your body, to execute the tasks that you’re asked to do…

“For example, if I’m working with a sniper on the Army side, they have to control their breathing, they have to have really good fine motor skills, exactly the same way as an athlete would.”

Then, three years ago, the Giants were looking to expand their mental skills department. And connections Lee had with other mental performance professionals helped lead him back to baseball, to his current position.

When he visits with an affiliate, like Richmond, it’s typically for four to six days. And his first order of business is to talk with the particular team’s coaches to get a feel for how things are going within the group and find out if there’s anything he can address. Then he gets in front of the team as a whole to share a pertinent concept or idea.

Over the course of the rest of his stay, he delves into one-on-one conversations with team members, during games and outside of them, to help them further.

“You can’t really just provide a bunch of general information, you really have to make it specific to the player,” Lee said. “And that’s really one of the hardest parts of the job, is treating everyone very uniquely. Because everyone’s very unique.

“I think the biggest thing for me is I have to understand the person and the player before I can really help them.”

A question Lee gets often is, “What’s the difference between major leaguers and minor leaguers?” And his answer is that, from a physical skill set standpoint, the difference isn’t great by and large.

But where there can be a difference is in the ability to demonstrate that skill more consistently.

“And sometimes what prevents you from demonstrating that skill is thinking about the wrong thing at the wrong time,” Lee said. “Sometimes that’s putting too much pressure on yourself. Sometimes that’s getting nervous in a big situation in the midst of a game.

“Where if you can train yourself to be calm, cool, collected and confident, and being able to execute those skills in the game, you’re going to be more consistent, right?”

So one of the aspects of Lee’s job that he considers to be most rewarding is seeing players implement all of their training — the mental and the physical — to be able to compete on a consistent basis.

And he said he can't get enough of his job, helping them get there.

“It’s so rewarding to be able to help them tap into that power of the mind," Lee said. "And being able to see them do it."