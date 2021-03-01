Message for VCU heading into Atlantic 10 tournament week? 'Let's go win.'

What’s VCU coach Mike Rhoades’ message to his team to start this week, heading into Atlantic 10 tournament play Friday? It’s simple.
"Let's go win,” Rhoades said, “let's go win.”
After traversing through a regular season like none other, the Rams are preparing for what will be an unorthodox conference tournament, co-hosted by VCU and the University of Richmond to start. A young VCU team outperformed preseason expectations to secure the No. 2 seed in the tournament.
And, after VCU’s tournament opener was canceled moments before tipoff last March due to COVID-19, it’s been two years since the Rams have played an A-10 tournament game. With a roster heavy on freshmen and sophomores, only senior Corey Douglas and junior Vince Williams have played in the A-10 tournament before.
But VCU (17-6, 10-4 A-10) proved in the regular season that its youth is not necessarily a detriment. It will try to show that in the tournament this week, too, to win two games in two days Friday and Saturday and advance to the March 14 A-10 title game at Dayton’s UD Arena.
“I think, even though we're young, this group all year long has had urgency to play and win basketball games,” Rhoades said.
With the double bye, after six days off, VCU will tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the tournament quarterfinals, against the winner of Thursday’s second-round game between the No. 7 seed and the No. 10 seed.
The pressing question that will be hanging in the air leading up to Friday is, “What will be the status of Bones Hyland and Vince Williams?” Hyland and Williams, two of the Rams’ most important pieces, are each working their way back from injuries.
Hyland suffered a right foot sprain, on Feb. 20 against George Mason. He sat against both Saint Louis and Davidson, still experiencing pain. Williams sprained his left ankle in the second half at Davidson Saturday and didn’t return.
Hyland, a sophomore guard, leads VCU and is second in the A-10 with 19.2 points per game. Williams, a sophomore wing, is the Rams’ second-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game, and is averaging a team-high-tying 5.2 rebounds.
Asked Monday about Hyland, Williams and freshman forward Mikeal Brown-Jones — who left the Davidson game after hurting his left hand, on which he suffered a dislocated finger this past week — Rhoades said they’re day to day.
The players performed rehab treatments Sunday, and Monday morning.
“It's one of these things now we got a little bit of time so it's day to day to make sure they're doing things right and that we can get them on the court here for a couple days of practice into the game on Friday,” Rhoades said.
Rhoades also said that he doesn’t anticipate having junior guard KeShawn Curry this week. Curry has been with family in Florida after his brother passed away on Feb. 20.
Though, as of Monday morning, VCU’s possible opponent Friday wasn’t set in stone, Rhoades said Rams staffers were already preparing for teams. By Monday night, with the bracket finalized, one assistant coach would take responsibility for the scouting report of one potential opponent and another assistant coach would grab the other scouting report.
The scouting reports will be ready by Tuesday morning, Rhoades said, and then VCU will prepare for those possible matchups in practices Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
As for the makeup of the practices, Rhoades said his team has to be smart. He won’t baby the Rams, but he also won’t push them too hard either. Especially considering the injury situation.
“You don't want to leave everything on the court Wednesday afternoon in practice when you know your goal is to play back to back, Friday, Saturday,” Rhoades said.
Even after getting the luxury of playing tournament games in Richmond, Rhoades said his team will still stay in a hotel on Thursday night before Friday’s game and adhere to the same protocols as other league programs. Then it will bus to the arena for Friday’s game.
The urgency of tournament season is always high. And it’s that urgency that is the fun of it, Rhoades said.
The Rams will try to answer the bell at 3:30 Friday.
“If you're not excited I don't want you playing,” Rhoades said.
