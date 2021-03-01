Message for VCU heading into Atlantic 10 tournament week? 'Let's go win.'

“It's one of these things now we got a little bit of time so it's day to day to make sure they're doing things right and that we can get them on the court here for a couple days of practice into the game on Friday,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades also said that he doesn’t anticipate having junior guard KeShawn Curry this week. Curry has been with family in Florida after his brother passed away on Feb. 20.

Though, as of Monday morning, VCU’s possible opponent Friday wasn’t set in stone, Rhoades said Rams staffers were already preparing for teams. By Monday night, with the bracket finalized, one assistant coach would take responsibility for the scouting report of one potential opponent and another assistant coach would grab the other scouting report.

The scouting reports will be ready by Tuesday morning, Rhoades said, and then VCU will prepare for those possible matchups in practices Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

As for the makeup of the practices, Rhoades said his team has to be smart. He won’t baby the Rams, but he also won’t push them too hard either. Especially considering the injury situation.

“You don't want to leave everything on the court Wednesday afternoon in practice when you know your goal is to play back to back, Friday, Saturday,” Rhoades said.