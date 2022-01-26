Miami thwarts Virginia Tech with half-court buzzer-beater

BLACKSBURG — For the first time this season, Virginia Tech doesn't have a winning overall record.

Miami point guard Charlie Moore sank a 3-pointer from halfcourt at the buzzer to give the Hurricanes a 78-75 win over the Hokies on Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

Virginia Tech (10-10, 2-7 ACC) has lost six of its past eight games, including the last three.

The 2-7 league mark is Tech's worst ACC mark through nine games since the Hokies started 1-8 in ACC play in the 2014-15 season, when Buzz Williams was in his first season as Tech's coach.

The Hokies will have a tough time ending their slide in their next game. Tech will visit Florida State on Saturday. FSU has beaten Tech six straight times. The Hokies have lost their last 12 visits to FSU.

Miami (15-5, 7-2) won for the 11th time in its past 13 games.

Tech's Justyn Mutts scored to extend the Hokies' lead to 75-70 with 2:24 left, but the Hokies never scored again.

Jordan Miller made a layup to cut the lead to 75-72. He was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.