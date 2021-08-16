Mike Barber's AP Top 25 ballot: The preseason poll

Each week, I’ll be sharing my AP Top 25 ballot for you to enjoy/eviscerate as you like. One warning, in advance: I’m not going to be bound by the old approach of moving a team up a few spots when it wins, down a few when it loses.

Some teams may make drastic jumps for wins and losses and some may play well enough in defeats (or poor enough in wins) to move the opposite direction than you’d expect.

Head-to-head result matter a lot to me, but I also recognize teams are different Week 1 than they are in Week 10-12. And, honestly, some of my ballot may come down to who I get to watch play in a given week. I may be high (or low) on your favorite team on paper, and then change that opinion if they end up in a game I get to watch on television or cover in person. Voting in the poll is always a great excuse to give the DVR a workout each fall.

No, neither of the teams I’ll cover this year – Virginia Tech or UVA – appear on my preseason Top 25 ballot. That could change quickly for the Hokies, if they win Week 1 against North Carolina.

The Cavaliers will have to wait until at least Week 3, when they get their shot at the Tar Heels. I have North Carolina State as the next-best-team in the ACC and my current No. 26.