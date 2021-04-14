Mike Greene, a former Highland Springs standout, an important leader for top-ranked James Madison

Mike Greene has played in three James Madison vs. Richmond rivalry games to this point in his career.
It’s a matchup the Highland Springs native said is a big one, for him and a lot of the other players on the JMU roster from the Richmond area. There’s 15 such Dukes on the roster this year.
“I think most of us were recruited by Richmond as well as JMU,” said Greene, a senior. “But it’s just a big game in general for JMU nation. Always has been so.”
The JMU-Richmond bout ahead this Saturday, though, is so obviously different in terms of both weight and circumstance.
The Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) will enter the top-ranked team in the country in the STATS FCS Top 25, and the Spiders (3-0, 3-0) will enter No. 11. Both teams will be fighting for a shot at the CAA’s automatic bid to the playoffs, which this year will be decided by a panel of league athletic directors because of the fact that the conference wasn’t able to complete its full slate of games this spring.
And, oh yeah, the matchup was just scheduled this past Friday, after both schools dealt with game postponements the past two weekends due to COVID-19 issues.
In this unique, short spring season, Greene believes Richmond will be the toughest test JMU has faced so far this year. But the former Highland Springs High standout, turned all-conference performer on the defensive line at JMU, figures to play a key part in the Dukes’ attempt to pass that test.
“It’s definitely huge. We call it ‘Tick Week,’” Greene said, referring to a spin on the Spiders mascot. “So our coaches are outside, screaming it all week. We’re just going hard, thinking about this rivalry.
“But it’s still just another game for us. We’re going to go out there as a team and try to focus on getting the job done.”
Greene is an important reason the Dukes are where they are, No. 1 in the nation, despite having played just four games and none since March 27. He’s one of just three returning starters total from a defense that helped propel JMU to the FCS national title game at the end of the 2019 season. And he’s the only returning starter on the defensive line in particular — two of the other three, defensive ends Ron’Dell Carter (Cowboys) and John Daka (Jets), are on NFL rosters right now.
This past offseason, Greene moved from the interior to defensive end himself, a position he played in high school for the Springers. And JMU coach Curt Cignetti called Greene a “terrific” player for the Dukes.
Greene has a team-high 7.5 tackles for loss this season, including two sacks. His rate of 1.9 tackles for loss per game ranks 16th nationally. The game in particular that stood out the most was at Elon on March 6, when he registered 3.5 tackles for loss, including a sack, as the Dukes shut out the Phoenix in the second half and came back to win 20-17.
Greene said he’s spoken to both Carter and Daka about some of the nuances of playing defensive end.
“I think you’ve seen some times on tape where he’s just turned it up and been a dominant player,” Cignetti said of Greene.
And with players like Carter, Daka and linebacker Dimitri Holloway gone, Greene has shouldered a leadership role for JMU as well. He’s taken on the responsibility of helping to make sure teammates are doing the right things, and on the same page.
Cignetti said Greene has a voice, that all the Dukes look up to him and that “when your best player is a great leader then you got a good situation.”
“I think I’ve definitely stepped out of my comfort zone when it comes to being more vocal this year, as a leader on the defense and just being … a guy that people can look up to on the defense and know that I’m going to have their back,” said Greene, who’s undecided on returning for the fall season but leaning toward doing that, using the extra year of eligibility granted to fall sport athletes by the NCAA.
With Greene helping to lead the way, JMU has ranked as the top total defense in the country to this point, holding opponents to 169.5 yards per game.
And through what’s been a wild couple of months for the team this year, with four games scratched in an eight-game spring season — two because of JMU’s own COVID-19 issues and two because of opponents’ — Greene said he’s having a lot of fun.
Now he and the Dukes have a meaningful regular-season finale ahead against a meaningful rival.
“It’s good to be out there playing football,” Greene said. “And we’re just having a good time, trying to go out there and win a championship.”
