Mike Greene, a former Highland Springs standout, an important leader for top-ranked James Madison

Greene said he’s spoken to both Carter and Daka about some of the nuances of playing defensive end.

“I think you’ve seen some times on tape where he’s just turned it up and been a dominant player,” Cignetti said of Greene.

And with players like Carter, Daka and linebacker Dimitri Holloway gone, Greene has shouldered a leadership role for JMU as well. He’s taken on the responsibility of helping to make sure teammates are doing the right things, and on the same page.

Cignetti said Greene has a voice, that all the Dukes look up to him and that “when your best player is a great leader then you got a good situation.”

“I think I’ve definitely stepped out of my comfort zone when it comes to being more vocal this year, as a leader on the defense and just being … a guy that people can look up to on the defense and know that I’m going to have their back,” said Greene, who’s undecided on returning for the fall season but leaning toward doing that, using the extra year of eligibility granted to fall sport athletes by the NCAA.

With Greene helping to lead the way, JMU has ranked as the top total defense in the country to this point, holding opponents to 169.5 yards per game.