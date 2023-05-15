Former VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades on Monday publicly addressed his decision to leave for Penn State on CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein's College Hoops Today podcast.

Rothstein mentioned Rhoades' extensive roots in Richmond while asking how difficult it was for him to leave VCU.

Rhoades was married here, his kids were born here, he spent 10 years as the coach at Randolph-Macon and he was an assistant under Shaka Smart during VCU's 2011 Final Four run.

"That was really difficult, in the sense of just leaving those players, we'd just had an unbelievable year, won the regular season by three games, dominated the tournament and won the championship to get to cut down the net, just a fun experience put together," Rhoades said of the decision.

"We went through COVID together and got to that point. Honestly, Jon, that was (probably) one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life to make that decision. Not because you can't leave a job, people do that all the time. Just saying to those players that I'm gonna be leaving you. The way we run a program, we make it more than just basketball. We build relationships that go beyond basketball and the gym. That was really hard."

Mike Rhoades on the #CollegeHoopsToday Podcast:



Leaving VCU for Penn State, the Nittany Lions' strong work this spring in the transfer portal, the Big Ten, and much more.https://t.co/5qKWkRiLlm — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 15, 2023

Since his exit, speculation has abounded surrounding the final state of Rhoades' relationship with the VCU fan base and VCU athletics administration.

The former Rams coach blocked a number of prominent VCU fan accounts on Twitter amid his departure, some of which had been critical of him in the past, particularly when the Rams' 2022-23 season looked in dire straits following nonconference losses to Jacksonville and Temple.

Additionally, the lightning-quick hiring of new VCU coach Ryan Odom, who was announced the same Wednesday that Rhoades officially left, has led some to wonder if there was a falling out between the coach and VCU athletics administration.

On Rothstein's podcast, Rhoades said that the connection between Penn State director of athletics Patrick Kraft and president Neeli Bendapudi was a leading motivator for his move to Happy Valley.

"They're so connected. That leadership to me was a no-brainer, being able to work with those two people at a place like Penn State. That is why I came here. They want to do some great things for the basketball program," Rhoades said.

"The leadership of the AD and the leadership of the president and how well connected they are and what they want to do with basketball here, that's why I'm here."

Rothstein called VCU "one of the best mid-major brands in college basketball" while asking Rhoades about the separation between what he called "power conferences" and "nonpower conferences."

Rothstein, whose patented phrase "A VCU home game at the Siegel Center: more life-altering than a 10-day trip to Europe" has become synonymous with the Rams program, asked Rhoades about the difficulties of nonconference scheduling and NCAA tournament resume-building at a mid-major program.

"I would be lying to you Jon if I didn't say that did come into play looking at this Penn State job, absolutely," Rhoades said.

"And it's no fault of VCU. It is what it is. It's the landscape of college basketball now and the selection process."

Rhoades said he and his VCU staff had to get creative with their scheduling in order to find games to boost the Rams' resume, but "it's almost like you had to be perfect in nonconference, and nobody is, to continue to keep us on the at-large list."

"We thought we were ahead of the curve, and then the curve changes, what I kept saying, the goal line kept changing all the time and nobody, including the people at the selection committee, would tell us what's changing, and it was almost too late."

When asked about players he expects to make an immediate impact at Penn State, Rhoades' first answers were both former Rams.

He praised point guard and Atlantic 10 player of the year Ace Baldwin as well as guard Nick Kern, who entered VCU's starting lineup midway through last season, providing a spark that contributed to the Rams' run of strong form late in the season.

Rothstein went on to laud the opportunity in a multi-bid league like the Big Ten. Rhoades admitted that it was "very appealing" to move to a Power Five conference in which jockeying for NCAA tournament position is considerably less strenuous.

"We were fighting that battle at VCU," he said.

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season