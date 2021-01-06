Mikeal Brown-Jones, Brendan Medley-Bacon absent for VCU Wednesday at George Mason

FAIRFAX — VCU was down a pair of players in Wednesday’s 66-61 win at George Mason, but neither absence was due to injury.

Freshman forward Mikeal Brown-Jones and junior center Brendan Medley-Bacon were not with the team for the trip to Fairfax.

Coach Mike Rhoades said afterward that Brown-Jones is in COVID-19 protocol.

“We're just waiting on some results, and then we'll go from there,” Rhoades said.

That comes after VCU was forced to pause activity Saturday morning due to COVID-19 protocol. That caused the postponement of the Rams’ Saturday afternoon home game against Davidson.

VCU later, on Sunday night, received a green light to resume activity and returned to practice Monday. But the team continues to wait on clearance for Brown-Jones, a 6-8, 220 pounder from Philadelphia.

Brown-Jones, in 9.8 minutes per game over 10 contests this year, is averaging 3.7 points and 2.6 rebonds.