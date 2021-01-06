Mikeal Brown-Jones, Brendan Medley-Bacon absent for VCU Wednesday at George Mason

FAIRFAX — VCU was down a pair of players in Wednesday’s 66-61 win at George Mason, but neither absence was due to injury.
Freshman forward Mikeal Brown-Jones and junior center Brendan Medley-Bacon were not with the team for the trip to Fairfax.
Coach Mike Rhoades said afterward that Brown-Jones is in COVID-19 protocol.
“We're just waiting on some results, and then we'll go from there,” Rhoades said.
That comes after VCU was forced to pause activity Saturday morning due to COVID-19 protocol. That caused the postponement of the Rams’ Saturday afternoon home game against Davidson.
VCU later, on Sunday night, received a green light to resume activity and returned to practice Monday. But the team continues to wait on clearance for Brown-Jones, a 6-8, 220 pounder from Philadelphia.
Brown-Jones, in 9.8 minutes per game over 10 contests this year, is averaging 3.7 points and 2.6 rebonds.
Medley-Bacon’s absence, meanwhile, comes after he welcomed a baby daughter last week. Medley-Bacon posted a picture with his daughter to Instagram on Saturday, with the hashtag #GirlDad.
"Brendan had a baby girl, a couple days ago. So he's there, and with the COVID, we wanted to let him spend a few days with his family,” Rhoades said. “Really proud of him, and congratulations to he and his girlfriend.”
Medley-Bacon is in his first season at VCU after transferring from Coppin State. The 7-1, 240 pounder from Baltimore has averaged 4.3 minutes across seven games this season.
Sophomore Jarren McCallister did make the trip for VCU. McAllister is out for the year due to a torn ACL in his left knee, which he had successful surgery on on Dec. 8. He was on the VCU bench during Wednesday’s game.
