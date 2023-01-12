Miles Mallory stays steady as No. 2 R-MC defends home in win over No. 5 CNU

Randolph-Macon coach Josh Merkel explained the easily unnoticed effectiveness of Yellow Jackets forward Miles Mallory by describing a misguided entry pass to the post.

"Not only can he make this incredibly tough catch, but he can go up with it in the same motion," Merkel said of Mallory, a 6-foot-5 senior. "Some people, you're just lucky that they caught it."

Mallory continued his steady productivity Wednesday night at Crenshaw Gym, where R-MC, ranked No. 2 in the D3hoops.com poll, defeated Christopher Newport, which is ranked No. 5, 64-59.

Mallory, a resident of Beltsville, Md., scored 19 to go with 11 rebounds, his seventh double-double this season. He was Macon's main man down the stretch. In his career, Mallory has 1,245 points and 720 rebounds.

The victory extended the home winning streak of the Yellow Jackets (14-1) to 57 games, which is the longest current streak in Division III. The DIII record for consecutive homecourt wins is 62 and belongs to North Park, which established the mark 1984-1988.

The Captains (15-3) fell in line with a recent list of R-MC opponents. Seven of the last eight failed to score more than 60, and the eight averaged 52.5 points.